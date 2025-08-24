Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the Champions League playoff matches will take place on Tuesday at the Merkur Arena in Graz, where Austrian side Sturm will host Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt. After a crushing victory in the first leg, the Norwegians are just one step away from reaching the group stage, while the hosts will be looking to redeem themselves in front of their home fans. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as there’s a great chance of a winning outcome.

Match preview

Sturm find themselves in a tough spot after a devastating 0-5 defeat in the first leg. Jürgen Zaumel’s men collapsed in Norway, making numerous defensive errors that their opponents ruthlessly exploited. Nevertheless, the Austrians are determined to fight for pride and are looking to put on a completely different performance at home.

In the domestic league, Sturm have started well, winning three of their first four matches, and hope to carry their Bundesliga confidence into European competition. The team’s main hope is Georgian midfielder Otar Kiteishvili, who has scored in every league match so far. But against Bodø/Glimt, the Austrians will need to be as cautious and focused as possible.

Bodø/Glimt continue to impress Europe with their attacking prowess. In the first leg, they showed they can settle a tie in just one half, netting three goals before the break. Kasper Høgh, Ulrik Saltnes, and Hugo Vetlesen are all in scintillating form, and coach Kjetil Knutsen is making the most of his squad’s strengths.

This season, the Norwegians are fighting on two fronts: they are leading the Eliteserien and marching confidently toward their debut in the Champions League group stage. Despite their comfortable advantage, Bodø/Glimt aren’t planning to relax, but will likely play more pragmatically, conserving energy for the challenges ahead.

Probable lineups

Sturm Graz : Kristensen; Malic, Ermann, Lavalee, Karic; Horvat, Stankovic, Chukwuani; Kiteishvili; Grgic, Bøving

: Kristensen; Malic, Ermann, Lavalee, Karic; Horvat, Stankovic, Chukwuani; Kiteishvili; Grgic, Bøving Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Nilsen, Bjørkan; Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes; Määttä, Høgh, Hauge

Match facts and head-to-head

Bodø/Glimt won the first leg 5-0, virtually settling the tie.

Last season, the Norwegians reached the Europa League semifinals, defeating Roma and Lazio along the way.

Sturm have won three of their last four Austrian Bundesliga matches.

Prediction

The situation looks almost hopeless for Sturm, but at home they will give everything for their supporters. Bodø/Glimt, on the other hand, will aim to control the tempo and avoid unnecessary risks, saving energy for the group stage. We expect both teams to find the net in what should be a high-scoring encounter.