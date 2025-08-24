Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.64 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the UEFA Champions League playoff matches will take place on Tuesday at the CSKA Stadium in Limassol, where Cypriot side Pafos will host Serbian giants Crvena Zvezda. The home team holds a slim advantage after the first leg and is on the verge of making history by reaching the group stage. I recommend betting on goals in this encounter, as the odds of success look promising.

Match preview

Pafos stunned Europe with their performance in Serbia, silencing the Marakana crowd in the very first minute with a goal from Joao Correa. Later, Pepe converted a penalty, but a goal conceded from Bruno Duarte kept the tie alive. Juan Carlos Carcedo’s side are now unbeaten in 11 straight matches and have already knocked out Maccabi and Dynamo Kyiv, proving their maturity and growing European pedigree.

This is only the second European campaign for the Cypriots, but the team displays discipline and intelligent ball movement. Their potent attacking line, led by Anderson Silva and Muamer Tankovic, is capable of creating chances even against seasoned opponents, and the support of the home crowd could prove decisive.

Crvena Zvezda approach the return leg highly motivated after suffering their first home defeat in 15 matches. The Serbian club is aiming for a third consecutive appearance in the Champions League group stage and will throw everything forward in attack. Vladan Milojević’s men cruised through the previous rounds, demolishing Lincoln Red Imps and Lech Poznań, and have started their domestic season with four straight wins and a +14 goal difference.

The Red Star’s strength lies in their squad depth and attacking prowess. The attacking line features standouts like Cherif Ndiaye and Bruno Duarte, while the addition of the experienced Marko Arnautović and the return from suspension of Rodrigo and Rade Krunić significantly bolster the side. In Serbia, there’s confidence that their club will play more aggressively in Limassol and impose their style.

Probable lineups

Pafos : Mihail; Bruno, Luckassen, Goldar, Pileas; Pepe, Šunjić; Correa, Dragomir, Tankovic; Anderson

: Mihail; Bruno, Luckassen, Goldar, Pileas; Pepe, Šunjić; Correa, Dragomir, Tankovic; Anderson Crvena Zvezda: Mateus; Seol, Veljković, Rodrigo, Tiknizyan; Elsnik, Krunić; Milson, Duarte, Ivanić; Ndiaye

Match facts and head-to-head

Pafos won the first leg in Belgrade 2-1, ending Crvena Zvezda’s 15-match unbeaten run.

The Serbian club is aiming to reach the Champions League group stage for the third consecutive season.

Pafos are unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions, including UCL qualifiers.

Prediction

Both teams will enter this match highly motivated, but Pafos will play from a position of strength, relying on their first-leg advantage and the support of their fans. Crvena Zvezda will have to open up, which could lead to plenty of scoring opportunities.