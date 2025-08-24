RU RU ES ES FR FR
Pyramids vs Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Pyramids FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Pyramids FC
25 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
Egypt,
Modern Sport FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 4th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Monday at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, where the local side Pyramids will host Modern Sport. I recommend betting on goals in this clash, as there’s a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Pyramids come into this game as one of the season’s favorites. Last year, the club made history by winning the CAF Champions League for the first time, beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final, yet once again finished runners-up in the national league. This season, the team is determined to break the curse of eternal second place: the start was mixed—two draws, but then an important win over Ismaily got them going.

The main bet is on the attacking line led by Fiston Mayele, who is steadily becoming the new face of the team. At the same time, Pyramids maintain their trademark defensive solidity, allowing them to take the initiative. The match against Modern Sport is a chance not only to claim three points but also to cement their status as title contenders early in the season.

Modern Sport have made a surprisingly bright start: they drew with reigning champions Al Ahly (2-2), then beat Al Ittihad (2-1), showing their teeth even against the top sides. However, a defeat to Zamalek (1-2) showed that consistency is still lacking. Last season, they were fighting for survival, but managed to finish mid-table, and now they’re aiming to take another step forward.

The main strength of Modern is their quick attack, capable of punishing opponents for defensive mistakes. Up front, the partnership of Hassan and Helal looks dangerous, constantly creating threats. But the defense remains a weak spot: against top clubs, they often allow too many chances. In Cairo, they’ll face a real test.

Probable lineups

  • Pyramids: El-Shenawy, Hamdi, Marei, Sami, Shibi, Blati, Atef, Everton, Reda, Magdi, Mayele
  • Modern Sport: Gabaski, Desouki, Ali, Amad, Fawzi, Mosad, Youssef, Shika, Eba, Hassan, Helal

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Pyramids have won 5 of the last 10 head-to-head meetings, while Modern have only won once.
  • In the three rounds played this season, Pyramids have dropped points twice, while Modern defeated champions Al Ahly.
  • Matches between these teams are often high-scoring: only twice in the last 10 encounters has the total been under 2.5 goals.

Prediction

Both teams have an attacking philosophy, promising an entertaining match. Modern Sport will surely create chances and can score, but the quality and depth of the Pyramids squad should be decisive.

Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.6
