Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Brazil Predictions São Paulo vs Atlético Mineiro prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025

São Paulo vs Atlético Mineiro prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sao Paulo vs Atletico MG prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Sao Paulo
24 aug 2025, 19:30
- : -
Brazil, Sao Paulo, Estadio do Morumbi/Cicero Pompeu de Toledo
Atletico MG
Prediction on game Sao Paulo Win or Draw & Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.73
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the clashes of the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship will take place overnight on Monday at the Morumbi Stadium in São Paulo, where the local side São Paulo will host Atlético Mineiro. Let’s break down a prediction for this matchup that offers promising chances of success.

Match preview

São Paulo head into this fixture in fine form, unbeaten in their last eight Brasileirão fixtures. Hernán Crespo’s side have been especially dominant at home, winning their last five matches across all competitions at Morumbi. It’s also worth noting their progression to the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Atlético Nacional.

The Tricolor’s main strengths remain their solid defensive organization and the ability to grind out results in tightly contested games. Attacking leaders Luciano and Alan Silva consistently deliver on the scoresheet, while their partnership with Rodriguinho creates constant pressure on opposing defenses. São Paulo clearly aim to capitalize on their current momentum to solidify their place in the international qualification zone.

Atlético Mineiro, meanwhile, have endured a less consistent campaign. Cuca’s men have had to juggle commitments in Serie A and the Copa Sudamericana, where they managed to edge past Godoy Cruz. However, in the league, the Galo have won just two of their last five matches, leaving them stuck in mid-table.

Further complicating matters is a lengthy list of absentees—nine players will miss this round due to injuries and suspensions. The absence of captain and top scorer Hulk, who is sidelined by yellow card accumulation, will be felt most acutely. In the midst of this personnel crisis, Atlético Mineiro will find it extremely tough to snatch points at Morumbi.

Probable lineups

  • São Paulo: Rafael, Ferraresi, Franco, Sabino, Cedric, Bobadilla, Marcos Antonio, Dias, Rodriguinho, Luciano, A. Silva
  • Atlético Mineiro: Everson, Arana, Vitor, Hugo, Natanael, Alexander, A. Franco, Scarpa, Biel, Roni, Dudu

Match facts and head-to-head

  • São Paulo are unbeaten in their last eight league matches.
  • Atlético Mineiro are missing nine players ahead of this fixture.
  • In their last five head-to-head meetings, Atlético Mineiro hold the edge with two wins and three draws.

Prediction

São Paulo’s form and home advantage tip the scales in their favor, while Atlético Mineiro are severely weakened by the absence of key players. However, the head-to-head stats warn of a potentially tight contest. The optimal prediction is "Over 1.5 goals and double chance: São Paulo."

