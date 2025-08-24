RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football MLS USA Predictions Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Seattle Sounders FC vs Sporting Kansas City prediction Photo: MLSsoccer.com / Author unknown
Seattle Sounders FC
24 aug 2025, 21:15
- : -
USA, Seattle, Lumen Field
Sporting Kansas City
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the upcoming MLS regular season round will take place late Sunday night at Lumen Field in Seattle, where the local Seattle Sounders will host Sporting Kansas City. Let's break down a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

This season, Seattle Sounders have established themselves as one of the most consistent teams in the Western Conference. Yes, the defeat against Minnesota was a disappointing stumble, but prior to that, the team was on a seven-match unbeaten run. The Sounders have been especially dominant at home: they've suffered just one loss at Lumen Field all season and are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak there.

The key task for Brian Schmetzer’s squad is to hold onto a top-4 spot, with LAFC hot on their heels and games in hand. The return of Stefan Frei in goal will be a crucial factor, as will the attacking firepower of Musovski and De La Vega. For the hosts to secure victory, maintaining possession and avoiding the finishing problems seen in Minnesota will be essential.

Sporting Kansas City, after a decent run in June and July, have slipped back into crisis mode. The team is winless in five straight matches, losing four of those. Away games remain their Achilles’ heel: two recent road defeats by a combined score of 1-6 highlight their defensive vulnerabilities.

The main hope in attack remains Dejan Joveljic, who has netted 14 goals and is the second-leading scorer in MLS since the start of 2024, behind only Messi. However, an overreliance on the Serbian striker makes their play predictable, and injuries to key players (Thommy, Ndenbe, Fernandez) only worsen the situation. If Sporting manage to snatch any points, it will likely be thanks to late goals, which have become their trademark.

Probable lineups

  • Seattle Sounders: Frei, A. Roldan, Andrade, Ragen, Tolo, Baker-Whiting, De La Vega, C. Roldan, Vargas, Ferreira, Musovski
  • Sporting Kansas City: Pulskamp, Shelton, Miller, Voloder, Leibold, Radoja, Davis, Bassong, Munoz, Joveljic, Salloi

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Seattle have won their last two matches against Kansas, including a 2-0 home victory in 2024.
  • Sporting have lost four of their last five MLS fixtures.
  • Seattle have suffered just one home defeat all season.

Prediction

Seattle Sounders boast a more balanced lineup and are much more reliable defensively—especially at home. Sporting, meanwhile, rely heavily on Joveljic and have a leaky backline, making their road trip a tough assignment. The optimal bet looks to be “Seattle Sounders to win with a -1.0 handicap” at odds of 1.62.

Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.62
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
