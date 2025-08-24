Prediction on game Total under 3.0 Odds: 1.86 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the MLS regular season clashes will take place late Sunday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, where the home side Charlotte will host the New York Red Bulls. Let’s break down the best bet for this matchup with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Charlotte are currently in stellar form and continue their impressive upward trajectory. The team has won six matches in a row and hasn't conceded in three consecutive rounds, allowing them to stay firmly in the playoff zone and fight for higher positions. The Crown have been especially solid at home—unbeaten in their last six home fixtures, conceding no more than one goal in four of those games.

Dean Smith’s squad has grown in confidence, and a new club record for wins in a season now looks within reach. There are, however, some issues—several key players missed previous games due to injuries, including Tuiloma and Doumbia. Despite these absences, Charlotte keeps picking up points and shows real grit in the closing stages of matches.

The New York Red Bulls are also in decent shape, having won their last two matches to close in on the playoff spots. Sandro Schwarz’s side has suffered just one defeat in their last six matches in regulation time, but their major struggles have come on the road. This season, the Red Bulls have managed just one away win and are winless in their last five away games.

Another weakness for the visitors is their attack on the road: in 12 of their 13 away fixtures, they’ve scored no more than once. While the Bulls know how to grind out results, their inconsistency away from home and reliance on key players like Forsberg make their task extremely tough. To stand a chance, the Red Bulls will need to play very compact and capitalize on any mistakes from their opponents.

Probable lineups

Charlotte : Kahlina, Marshall-Rutty, Malanda, Ream, Byrne, Vargas, Petrovic, Westwood, Zah, Bronico, Toklomati

: Kahlina, Marshall-Rutty, Malanda, Ream, Byrne, Vargas, Petrovic, Westwood, Zah, Bronico, Toklomati New York Red Bulls: Coronel, D. Nealis, Eyile, Parker, Edwards, Stroud, Edelman, Bogach, Forsberg, Ngoma, Choupo-Moting

Match facts and head-to-head

Charlotte are unbeaten at home against the Red Bulls in three straight matches.

The New York Red Bulls have never won in Charlotte.

In the last eight head-to-head meetings in all competitions, the Red Bulls have picked up points in seven of them.

Prediction

Charlotte is riding a fantastic winning streak and is firmly entrenched in the playoff race, while the Red Bulls continue to struggle away from home and suffer from a lack of attacking output. Given current form and home advantage, the hosts look like clear favorites. The most logical pick is a Charlotte win by a narrow margin, as well as the "Total under 3.0" goals market.