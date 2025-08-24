RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football MLS USA Predictions Charlotte vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025

Charlotte vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls prediction Photo: MLSsoccer.com / Author unknown
Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC Charlotte FC Schedule Charlotte FC News Charlotte FC Transfers
MLS USA MLS USA Table MLS USA Fixtures MLS USA Predictions
24 aug 2025, 19:00
- : -
USA, Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium
New York Red Bulls
New York Red Bulls New York Red Bulls Schedule New York Red Bulls News New York Red Bulls Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.86
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the MLS regular season clashes will take place late Sunday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, where the home side Charlotte will host the New York Red Bulls. Let’s break down the best bet for this matchup with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Charlotte are currently in stellar form and continue their impressive upward trajectory. The team has won six matches in a row and hasn't conceded in three consecutive rounds, allowing them to stay firmly in the playoff zone and fight for higher positions. The Crown have been especially solid at home—unbeaten in their last six home fixtures, conceding no more than one goal in four of those games.

Dean Smith’s squad has grown in confidence, and a new club record for wins in a season now looks within reach. There are, however, some issues—several key players missed previous games due to injuries, including Tuiloma and Doumbia. Despite these absences, Charlotte keeps picking up points and shows real grit in the closing stages of matches.

The New York Red Bulls are also in decent shape, having won their last two matches to close in on the playoff spots. Sandro Schwarz’s side has suffered just one defeat in their last six matches in regulation time, but their major struggles have come on the road. This season, the Red Bulls have managed just one away win and are winless in their last five away games.

Another weakness for the visitors is their attack on the road: in 12 of their 13 away fixtures, they’ve scored no more than once. While the Bulls know how to grind out results, their inconsistency away from home and reliance on key players like Forsberg make their task extremely tough. To stand a chance, the Red Bulls will need to play very compact and capitalize on any mistakes from their opponents.

Probable lineups

  • Charlotte: Kahlina, Marshall-Rutty, Malanda, Ream, Byrne, Vargas, Petrovic, Westwood, Zah, Bronico, Toklomati
  • New York Red Bulls: Coronel, D. Nealis, Eyile, Parker, Edwards, Stroud, Edelman, Bogach, Forsberg, Ngoma, Choupo-Moting

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Charlotte are unbeaten at home against the Red Bulls in three straight matches.
  • The New York Red Bulls have never won in Charlotte.
  • In the last eight head-to-head meetings in all competitions, the Red Bulls have picked up points in seven of them.

Prediction

Charlotte is riding a fantastic winning streak and is firmly entrenched in the playoff race, while the Red Bulls continue to struggle away from home and suffer from a lack of attacking output. Given current form and home advantage, the hosts look like clear favorites. The most logical pick is a Charlotte win by a narrow margin, as well as the "Total under 3.0" goals market.

Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.86
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Italy vs Cuba prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship 24 aug 2025, 06:00 Italy vs Cuba: prediction and bet for the match on August 24, 2025 Italy Odds: 2.01 Cuba Recommended Melbet
Everton vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Everton vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025 Everton Odds: 1.82 Brighton Bet now Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 24 August 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.8 Nottingham Forest Bet now Melbet
Lorient vs Rennes prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Lorient vs Rennes prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 24 August 2025 Lorient Odds: 1.57 Rennes Recommended 1xBet
Mainz 05 vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 24 aug 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 August 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.82 FC Koln Bet now Mostbet
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 24 aug 2025, 11:00 Al-Ittihad vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will come out on top in the round four clash? Al Ittihad Alexandria Odds: 1.68 National Bank Bet now Mostbet
Osasuna vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain 24 aug 2025, 11:00 Osasuna vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.76 Valencia Recommended Mostbet
Toulouse vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 11:15 Toulouse vs Brest: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Toulouse Odds: 1.75 Brest Bet now Melbet
Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 11:15 Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Strasbourg Odds: 1.81 Nantes Bet now Melbet
Le Havre vs Lens prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 11:15 Havre vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025 Le Havre Odds: 1.74 Lens Recommended 1xBet
Fulham vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 24 aug 2025, 11:30 Fulham vs Manchester United: Who will claim their first victory of the new season? Fulham Odds: 1.65 Manchester United Bet now Mostbet
Como vs Lazio prediction Serie A Italy 24 aug 2025, 12:30 Como vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025 Como Odds: 1.88 Lazio Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores