Inter vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 August 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Inter vs Torino prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
25 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Milano, Giuseppe Meazza
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of Serie A's opening round will take place on Monday at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, where Inter will host Torino. Let's break down a high-value bet for this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Inter heads into the new campaign determined to wash away the bitter taste of last season’s setbacks. The heartbreak of losing the Scudetto on the final matchday, a semi-final exit from the Coppa Italia, and a painful defeat in the Champions League final led the club to part ways with Simone Inzaghi. The board has entrusted the team to Cristian Chivu. While the new coach may lack extensive experience, he’s already overseen a successful pre-season and strengthened the squad with targeted signings.

The Nerazzurri have preserved their core and remain among the top Serie A title contenders. Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram will once again spearhead the attack, while the seasoned backline led by Acerbi and Bastoni ensures balance. Thuram, in particular, has a strong scoring record against Torino and could very well be the difference-maker in this encounter.

Torino enters the season with new head coach Marco Baroni, who replaced Paolo Vanoli after a disappointing end to last year’s campaign. Over the summer, the club bolstered its attack with Giovanni Simeone, ready to compete alongside Duván Zapata against Che Adams, but lost key midfielder Samuele Ricci. Their start has been mixed: after two friendly defeats, the Granata edged out Modena in the Coppa Italia thanks to a Vlasic goal.

The visitors face a tough opening schedule, and this trip to Inter will be a true test of their resilience amid ongoing changes. In recent visits to San Siro, Torino have looked toothless and have failed to win at this stadium in over 18 consecutive matches. To break this cycle, Baroni will need to find the right balance between defensive discipline and making the most of his new attacking options.

Probable lineups

  • Inter: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Sučić, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Martínez
  • Torino: Israel, Pedersen, Coco, Maripán, Biraghi, Anjorin, Casadei, Ngonge, Vlasic, Aboukhlal, Adams

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Inter have won 11 of their last 12 Serie A matches against Torino.
  • Torino have failed to win in over 18 consecutive league visits to San Siro.
  • In the last six meetings, Inter have outscored Torino 12-2.

Prediction

Inter approach the new season highly motivated and with their core leaders intact, while Torino are in a rebuilding phase and have struggled against top opposition. The Milanese side holds a clear edge in quality and have traditionally dominated this matchup. The optimal bet is Inter to win and under 3.5 total goals—a cautious yet confident choice for this fixture.

