One of the fixtures of La Liga’s second round will take place on Monday at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, where the hosts will face Getafe. I suggest considering a bet on the outcome of this match with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Sevilla kicked off the season with a defeat to Athletic (2-3), conceding the decisive goal in the dying minutes. That marked the team’s third consecutive La Liga loss, and the first under new head coach Matías Almeida, ushering in a new era for the Nervionenses. Defensive issues are clear—Sevilla have conceded at least twice in five of their last six matches.

Even at home, the Nervionenses have struggled: in 14 of their last 15 matches, they failed to score more than once. Their attacking play has become predictable, allowing opponents to adapt with ease. The home crowd could add some energy, but Sevilla will need to dramatically improve their finishing if they want a result.

Getafe started the season with a confident 2-0 win over Celta, keeping a clean sheet for the first time in a long while. That’s a positive sign for Bordalás’s men, who had previously conceded in nine straight matches. However, consistency remains a concern—the Madrid side have won just two of their last nine La Liga games.

Another hallmark of the Blues is their lack of scoring: in their last eight league matches, they’ve managed just one first-half goal. An uncompromising 17-match streak (7 wins, 10 losses, no draws) shows that Getafe rarely play pragmatically and usually go for a decisive outcome. Away from home, Getafe will likely focus on a tight defense and quick transitions into attack.

Probable lineups

Sevilla : Nyland, Salas, Marcao, Carmona, Pedrosa, Vargas, Sow, Sanchez, Gudelj, Lukebakio, Adams

: Nyland, Salas, Marcao, Carmona, Pedrosa, Vargas, Sow, Sanchez, Gudelj, Lukebakio, Adams Getafe: Soria, Davinci, Rico, Djené, Iglesias, Bejucha, Arambarri, Milla, Martin, Uche, Liso

Match facts and head-to-head

Sevilla have won their last two head-to-head matches against Getafe by a 1-0 scoreline.

Sevilla have claimed just one win in their last 12 La Liga matches.

Getafe have started a league season with a win for the first time since 2020.

Prediction

Both teams are struggling in attack and are banking on defensive solidity. Sevilla have been inefficient in front of their home fans, while Getafe rarely score more than once. Considering the head-to-head statistics and current form, the optimal bet appears to be “Under 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.59.