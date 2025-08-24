Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the key fixtures of Premier League’s matchday 2 will take place on Monday at St. James’ Park in Newcastle, where the home side will host Liverpool. Let’s break down the best betting option for this clash with optimal chances of success.

Match preview

Newcastle, under Eddie Howe, kicked off their campaign with a draw against Aston Villa—a result that left mixed feelings. The Magpies played with a man advantage for nearly half an hour but failed to break the deadlock and extend their goalless drought. Newcastle have now gone three consecutive league matches without scoring, a dry spell they haven’t experienced in the Premier League since early 2021.

However, Newcastle look much more confident at home, having won six of their last seven Premier League outings at St. James’ Park. Roaring support from the stands and disciplined defending remain the hosts’ main strengths. Still, the absence of Alexander Isak and Joseph Willock weakens their attacking line, which could seriously impact their finishing in front of goal.

Liverpool opened their season with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Bournemouth, sealing the win only in the dying minutes thanks to goals in the 88th and 94th minutes. Nevertheless, Arne Slot’s men showed great character, snapping a four-game winless streak in the league. Notably, the Reds have now gone 13 straight seasons without losing their opening fixtures—evidence of their ability to hit the ground running.

The Reds continue to play with a distinctly attacking style, as shown by recent results—at least three goals were scored in five of their last six matches. Liverpool have been consistently productive on the road, often netting twice per game, which could be a decisive factor against Newcastle’s shaky defense. However, injuries in defense, particularly Frimpong’s absence and a possible knock for Bradley, require caution.

Probable lineups

Newcastle : Pope, Schär, Livramento, Trippier, Burn, Guimarães, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Elanga, Barnes

: Pope, Schär, Livramento, Trippier, Burn, Guimarães, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Elanga, Barnes Liverpool: Alisson, Frimpong, Kerkez, Konaté, van Dijk, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Match facts and head-to-head

Newcastle have failed to beat Liverpool in the Premier League for 17 straight matches.

In their last eight head-to-heads at St James’ Park, the hosts have not won (three draws and five losses).

In Liverpool’s last six league matches, both teams have scored every time.

Prediction

Considering Newcastle’s scoring drought and Liverpool’s impressive record in this fixture, the visitors appear to have the edge. However, the home advantage and Newcastle’s disciplined defending could offset some of Liverpool’s superiority. The most balanced bet here is "Liverpool with a 0 handicap" at odds of 1.57, which covers a potential draw if the Reds dominate proceedings.