RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025

Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Newcastle
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
25 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Newcastle, St James' Park
Liverpool
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the key fixtures of Premier League’s matchday 2 will take place on Monday at St. James’ Park in Newcastle, where the home side will host Liverpool. Let’s break down the best betting option for this clash with optimal chances of success.

Match preview

Newcastle, under Eddie Howe, kicked off their campaign with a draw against Aston Villa—a result that left mixed feelings. The Magpies played with a man advantage for nearly half an hour but failed to break the deadlock and extend their goalless drought. Newcastle have now gone three consecutive league matches without scoring, a dry spell they haven’t experienced in the Premier League since early 2021.

However, Newcastle look much more confident at home, having won six of their last seven Premier League outings at St. James’ Park. Roaring support from the stands and disciplined defending remain the hosts’ main strengths. Still, the absence of Alexander Isak and Joseph Willock weakens their attacking line, which could seriously impact their finishing in front of goal.

Liverpool opened their season with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Bournemouth, sealing the win only in the dying minutes thanks to goals in the 88th and 94th minutes. Nevertheless, Arne Slot’s men showed great character, snapping a four-game winless streak in the league. Notably, the Reds have now gone 13 straight seasons without losing their opening fixtures—evidence of their ability to hit the ground running.

The Reds continue to play with a distinctly attacking style, as shown by recent results—at least three goals were scored in five of their last six matches. Liverpool have been consistently productive on the road, often netting twice per game, which could be a decisive factor against Newcastle’s shaky defense. However, injuries in defense, particularly Frimpong’s absence and a possible knock for Bradley, require caution.

Probable lineups

  • Newcastle: Pope, Schär, Livramento, Trippier, Burn, Guimarães, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Elanga, Barnes
  • Liverpool: Alisson, Frimpong, Kerkez, Konaté, van Dijk, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Newcastle have failed to beat Liverpool in the Premier League for 17 straight matches.
  • In their last eight head-to-heads at St James’ Park, the hosts have not won (three draws and five losses).
  • In Liverpool’s last six league matches, both teams have scored every time.

Prediction

Considering Newcastle’s scoring drought and Liverpool’s impressive record in this fixture, the visitors appear to have the edge. However, the home advantage and Newcastle’s disciplined defending could offset some of Liverpool’s superiority. The most balanced bet here is "Liverpool with a 0 handicap" at odds of 1.57, which covers a potential draw if the Reds dominate proceedings.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Italy vs Cuba prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship 24 aug 2025, 06:00 Italy vs Cuba: prediction and bet for the match on August 24, 2025 Italy Odds: 2.01 Cuba Recommended Melbet
Everton vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Everton vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025 Everton Odds: 1.82 Brighton Bet now Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 24 August 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.8 Nottingham Forest Bet now Melbet
Lorient vs Rennes prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 09:00 Lorient vs Rennes prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 24 August 2025 Lorient Odds: 1.57 Rennes Recommended 1xBet
Mainz 05 vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 24 aug 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 August 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.82 FC Koln Bet now Mostbet
Al Ittihad Alexandria vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 24 aug 2025, 11:00 Al-Ittihad vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will come out on top in the round four clash? Al Ittihad Alexandria Odds: 1.68 National Bank Bet now Mostbet
Osasuna vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain 24 aug 2025, 11:00 Osasuna vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.76 Valencia Recommended Mostbet
Toulouse vs Brest prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 11:15 Toulouse vs Brest: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Toulouse Odds: 1.75 Brest Bet now Melbet
Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 11:15 Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Strasbourg Odds: 1.81 Nantes Bet now Melbet
Le Havre vs Lens prediction Ligue 1 France 24 aug 2025, 11:15 Havre vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025 Le Havre Odds: 1.74 Lens Recommended 1xBet
Fulham vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 24 aug 2025, 11:30 Fulham vs Manchester United: Who will claim their first victory of the new season? Fulham Odds: 1.65 Manchester United Bet now Mostbet
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hamburger SV prediction Bundesliga Germany 24 aug 2025, 11:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hamburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.54 Hamburger SV Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores