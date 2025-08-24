RU RU ES ES FR FR
El-Gaish vs Ismaily prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025

El-Gaish vs Ismaily prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025

Raphael Durand
Tala'ea El Gaish vs Ismaily SC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Tala'ea El Gaish
24 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
Egypt
Ismaily SC
The Matchday 4 clash of the Egyptian Premier League between Tala’ea El Gaish and Ismaily will unfold this Sunday at the Sports Gymnasium Arena in Cairo. Here’s a betting pick for this encounter with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Last season, El-Gaish narrowly missed out on the championship group, finishing 10th in the regular season. In the relegation group, the team secured third place, staying clear of the drop zone by six points. However, the new campaign hasn’t started smoothly for them.

After a 1-1 draw against Smouha and a heavy 0-3 home defeat to Al Masry, the club finally snatched its first three points. In Matchday 3, Tala’ea El Gaish traveled to face Pharco and clinched a 1-0 victory thanks to Ouro-Agoro’s goal in the 64th minute. As a result, they currently sit 12th with 4 points.

As for Ismaily, the club has made an unconvincing start to the league: they have yet to win or even score in their first three matches. This is surprising, especially since they looked much sharper in the summer cup games—beating ENPPI 2-0 in the League Cup third-place playoff, which showed Ismaily’s ability to step up in key fixtures.

The team continues to focus on a compact defense and quick attacks down the flanks. However, finishing remains an issue: their goalless run in the league clearly highlights attacking problems. Perhaps they’ll finally reward their fans with a goal in the upcoming match, as Ismaily have scored against Tala’ea El Gaish in each of their last five head-to-head meetings.

Probable lineups

  • El-Gaish: Shaaban, Alaa, Camacho, Tarek, Awad Zak, Al Madadha, Souissi, Hamdi, Keita Pertti, Ouro-Agoro, Dilson.
  • Ismaily: Gamal A., Mohamed A., Nasr M. (C), Mostafa A., Khattari M., Samir M., Katkot A., El Dah A., Farag N., Hamdi M., Abdelaal I.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The "Under 1.5 goals" bet has won in the last three matches between these teams
  • Both teams to score has landed in two of the last five meetings
  • Last season, both teams claimed away victories in their head-to-heads

Prediction

Bookmakers see no clear favorite here, giving only a slight edge to the home side. In this case, it’s better to avoid picking a match result and instead opt for "Under 2.0 goals" at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
