Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions ENPPI - El Gouna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025

ENPPI - El Gouna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
ENPPI vs El Gouna FC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
ENPPI
24 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
Egypt,
El Gouna FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 1,5
Odds: 2
One of the matches of the 4th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Sunday at the Petrosport Arena in Cairo, where local side ENPPI will host El Gouna. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

ENPPI have looked more composed in the new season compared to the end of the last campaign. The team has picked up four points from the opening three rounds. After a goalless draw with Pharco and a narrow 1-0 win over Wadi Degla, the "Oilers" suffered a 0-2 defeat away to Ceramica Cleopatra.

The defensive line stood out for its reliability in the opening fixtures—ENPPI kept clean sheets in two games, underlining their pragmatic and cautious approach. However, they couldn’t withstand the pressure from Ceramica Cleopatra.

El Gouna also started with a win, beating Kahraba Ismailia 1-0, but that’s where their early success ended. In the second round, they hosted Ghazl El Mahalla and managed only a point, drawing 0-0.

Last season, the club was fighting for survival and finished second in the relegation group, which speaks to instability and limited squad depth. Nevertheless, in their recent away fixtures, the "Orange-Blues" have shown real grit—victories over Ghazl El Mahalla and Ismaily away from home confirm this fighting spirit.

Probable lineups

  • ENPPI: Samir, Dawood, Sabeha, Samir M, Shakshak, Nasser, El Agouz, Kofta, Sherif, Ubaba, Zayed
  • El Gouna: Islam Tarek, Amr Ismail, Badr, El-Gazzar, Nasser Nasser, Abdelgawad, El-Sayed, Mohareb, Abdelnaim, Tarek, Kamar

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Last season, El Gouna defeated ENPPI twice in the league, both times with a 1-0 scoreline
  • The "Under 1.5 goals" bet has won in the last three meetings between these sides
  • In the last five matches played at ENPPI’s home ground, the hosts have won twice, with El Gouna claiming one victory

Prediction

As we can see, these sides have already played out three 1-0 scorelines, and it’s quite possible this trend will continue. In the opening rounds, ENPPI have impressed with their solid defending, so here we recommend taking "Under 1.5 goals" at odds of 2.00.

Comments
