One of the matches of Serie A’s opening round will take place on Sunday at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, where the local side Atalanta will host Pisa. I’m backing a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Atalanta finished third last season, matching their historic achievement and reaffirming their status as a top-tier team. The Bergamaschi showed impressive attacking prowess, netting 78 goals, but their home form was less convincing, often dropping points against teams from the lower half of the table. This season, the club starts with a revamped squad and new head coach Ivan Juric, who is expected to bring more discipline to their game.

However, the departure of top scorer Mateo Retegui raises questions about their attacking efficiency. Despite new signings, Atalanta will need time to adapt and fine-tune their finishing, especially at home, where convincing victories have become rare.

Pisa return to Serie A after a 34-year absence, finishing second in Serie B last season and displaying mature football. Under Alberto Gilardino, the team is well-organized defensively and, last spring, boasted one of the league’s best away records. Over the summer, Pisa strengthened with several experienced players, including Juan Cuadrado and Mbala Nzola, which should aid their transition to the top flight.

The club is known for its defensive reliability: in 10 of their last 11 away matches, Pisa conceded no more than a single goal. With this approach, Pisa have a real chance to challenge the favorites and exploit Atalanta’s vulnerabilities at home. For a newly promoted side, maintaining compactness and capitalizing on counterattacks will be key.

Probable lineups

Atalanta : Carnesecchi, Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti, Bellanova, de Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta, De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Samardzic

: Carnesecchi, Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti, Bellanova, de Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta, De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Samardzic Pisa: Semper, Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Calabresi, Toure, Aebischer, Marin, Akinsanmiro, Angori, Tramoni, Nzola

Match facts and head-to-head

Atalanta have failed to win 9 of their last 11 Serie A home matches.

Pisa will play in Italy’s top division for the first time in 34 years.

Last season, Pisa lost only one of their 15 away matches by more than a single goal.

Prediction

Atalanta remain favorites, but their home struggles and a reshaped attack could impact the outcome. Pisa are likely to focus on tight defending and counterattacks, which should help them avoid a heavy defeat. Our pick: “Pisa +1.5 handicap” at odds of 1.81.