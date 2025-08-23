RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Atalanta vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025

Atalanta vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Atalanta vs Pisa prediction Photo: sportskeeda.com / Author unknown
Atalanta
Atalanta Atalanta Schedule Atalanta News Atalanta Transfers
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
24 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Bergamo, Gewiss Stadium
Pisa
Pisa Pisa Schedule Pisa News Pisa Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+1.5)
Odds: 1.81
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A’s opening round will take place on Sunday at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, where the local side Atalanta will host Pisa. I’m backing a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Atalanta finished third last season, matching their historic achievement and reaffirming their status as a top-tier team. The Bergamaschi showed impressive attacking prowess, netting 78 goals, but their home form was less convincing, often dropping points against teams from the lower half of the table. This season, the club starts with a revamped squad and new head coach Ivan Juric, who is expected to bring more discipline to their game.

However, the departure of top scorer Mateo Retegui raises questions about their attacking efficiency. Despite new signings, Atalanta will need time to adapt and fine-tune their finishing, especially at home, where convincing victories have become rare.

Pisa return to Serie A after a 34-year absence, finishing second in Serie B last season and displaying mature football. Under Alberto Gilardino, the team is well-organized defensively and, last spring, boasted one of the league’s best away records. Over the summer, Pisa strengthened with several experienced players, including Juan Cuadrado and Mbala Nzola, which should aid their transition to the top flight.

The club is known for its defensive reliability: in 10 of their last 11 away matches, Pisa conceded no more than a single goal. With this approach, Pisa have a real chance to challenge the favorites and exploit Atalanta’s vulnerabilities at home. For a newly promoted side, maintaining compactness and capitalizing on counterattacks will be key.

Probable lineups

  • Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti, Bellanova, de Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta, De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Samardzic
  • Pisa: Semper, Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Calabresi, Toure, Aebischer, Marin, Akinsanmiro, Angori, Tramoni, Nzola

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Atalanta have failed to win 9 of their last 11 Serie A home matches.
  • Pisa will play in Italy’s top division for the first time in 34 years.
  • Last season, Pisa lost only one of their 15 away matches by more than a single goal.

Prediction

Atalanta remain favorites, but their home struggles and a reshaped attack could impact the outcome. Pisa are likely to focus on tight defending and counterattacks, which should help them avoid a heavy defeat. Our pick: “Pisa +1.5 handicap” at odds of 1.81.

Prediction on game W2(+1.5)
Odds: 1.81
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 07:30 Manchester City vs Tottenham: Can City defeat Tottenham on home turf? Manchester City Odds: 1.5 Tottenham Recommended 1xBet
Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin – Stuttgart: Who will kick off the new Bundesliga season with a win? Union Berlin Odds: 1.7 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Mostbet
Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 23 August 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.84 Augsburg Bet now Melbet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Bayer vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 23, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.97 Hoffenheim Recommended Mostbet
Sassuolo vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy 23 aug 2025, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Sassuolo Odds: 1.62 SSC Napoli Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 12:30 Arsenal vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23 August 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.65 Leeds Bet now 1xBet
Nice vs Auxerre prediction Ligue 1 France 23 aug 2025, 13:00 Nice vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Nice Odds: 1.79 Auxerre Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 23 aug 2025, 13:30 Atletico Madrid vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 23 August 2025 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.85 Elche Bet now Mostbet
AC Milan vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy 23 aug 2025, 14:45 Milan vs Cremonese: Will Milan kick off the new Serie A season with a win? AC Milan Odds: 1.77 Cremonese Bet now Melbet
Roma vs Bologna prediction Serie A Italy 23 aug 2025, 14:45 Roma vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Roma Odds: 1.91 Bologna Recommended Mostbet
Lyon vs Metz prediction Ligue 1 France 23 aug 2025, 15:05 Lyon vs Metz prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 23, 2025 Lyon Odds: 1.6 Metz Bet now 1xBet
Levante vs Barcelona prediction LaLiga Spain 23 aug 2025, 15:30 Levante vs Barcelona: Another convincing win for Barcelona? Levante Odds: 1.82 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores