Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Como vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025

Como vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Como vs Lazio prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Como
24 aug 2025, 12:30
- : -
Italy, Como, Stadio G. Sinigaglia
Lazio
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.88
One of the fixtures of Serie A's opening round is set for Sunday at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in Como, where the local side Como will host Rome’s Lazio. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Como exceeded expectations last season, finishing 10th — one of the club’s best results in the 21st century. Under the guidance of Cesc Fàbregas, the team impressed in the run-in, winning six of their final eight matches. This summer, Como have bolstered their ranks with some intriguing new signings, including Álvaro Morata, and that should significantly boost their attacking threat.

At home, Como tend to play with discipline and rarely collapse defensively. However, their scoring output remains modest: in seven of their last nine home matches, they’ve managed only one or two goals. This trend is particularly evident against top-half opponents, where breaking through resolute defenses has proven difficult.

Lazio, meanwhile, missed out on European competition by finishing seventh, but they remain one of Serie A’s most consistent attacking sides. Maurizio Sarri’s men netted 61 goals last season — trailing only the league leaders — which underscores their potent forward line. However, a poor finish to the campaign ultimately cost them a Champions League spot.

Nevertheless, Lazio were solid on the road, rarely allowing opponents to score more than once. Across their last nine away fixtures, they suffered just one defeat and kept five clean sheets. Against Como, the Romans have also traditionally played disciplined, efficient football, giving them a strong chance for a successful start.

Probable lineups

  • Como: Butez, Vojvoda, Kempf, Van der Brempt, Valle, Rodriguez, Baturina, Perrone, Pas, Diao, Morata
  • Lazio: Provedel, Marušić, Gila, Provstgaard, Tavares, Guendouzi, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Cancelleri, Castellanos, Zaccagni

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Como are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 Serie A home games.
  • Lazio have conceded no more than one goal in 7 of their last 9 away league matches.
  • In their last head-to-head at Como’s ground, the Romans allowed just a single goal.

Prediction

Both teams enter the season with different ambitions: Como are looking to establish themselves in the top flight, while Lazio aim to return to European competition. Considering Lazio’s defensive reliability and Como’s moderate attacking output at home, a bet on “Under 2.5 Goals” at odds of 1.88 looks like a logical choice.

Comments
