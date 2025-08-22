Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.83 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A's opening round will take place this Sunday at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari, where the local side Cagliari will host Fiorentina. I’m backing goals in this clash, with a solid chance for a winning bet.

Match preview

Cagliari spent last season on the brink, finishing 15th and only five points clear of the relegation zone. The team struggled in the final stretch, losing five of their last seven games, so expectations are high for improvement under new coach Fabio Pisacane. Fresh signings and a revamped tactical setup should help the club avoid last year’s pitfalls.

Preseason showed inconsistency, but at home Cagliari play with courage and rarely suffer heavy defeats. The team is also prolific on their own turf: exactly three goals were scored in six of their last eight home games, underlining their attacking intent at the Unipol Domus.

Fiorentina finished last season in sixth place, earning a spot in European competitions. The club posted its best result in nine years, capping off the campaign with six wins in ten matches. Over the summer, the core squad was retained and strengthened with experienced newcomers, including Edin Džeko and Simon Zom.

However, Fiorentina still struggle away from home, often dropping points and conceding in almost every road game. Their attacking style, though, means they regularly find the net: in five of their last eleven away fixtures, they scored at least twice. This makes the Viola a dangerous opponent for any defense. On Thursday, Fiorentina thrashed Polesie 3-0 away in the Conference League play-offs.

Probable line-ups

Cagliari : Caprile, Deiola, Mina, Luperto, Zappa, Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho, Idrissi, Luvumbo, Esposito

: Caprile, Deiola, Mina, Luperto, Zappa, Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho, Idrissi, Luvumbo, Esposito Fiorentina: De Gea, Comuzzo, Pongračić, Ranieri, Dodô, Fagioli, Gudmundsson, Zom, Gosens, Džeko, Kean

Match facts and head-to-head

Cagliari have not lost by more than one goal in their last nine Serie A home matches.

Fiorentina have conceded in each of their last 12 away league games.

Both teams have scored in five of the last seven meetings between Cagliari and Fiorentina.

Prediction

Both teams enter this clash with an attacking mindset but have vulnerabilities at the back. Cagliari will be proactive at home, while Fiorentina are sure to respond with offensive firepower. An open, end-to-end game with goals at both ends is the logical expectation. Our recommended bet: "Both teams to score" at 1.83 odds.