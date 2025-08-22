Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.82 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the Premier League’s second round will take place on Sunday at Goodison Park in Liverpool, where local side Everton will host Brighton. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Everton kicked off the season with a narrow defeat to Leeds, again struggling in attack and missing key defenders. David Moyes’ team continues to rely on a solid back line and a pragmatic style, which has seen them avoid defeat in eight of their last nine home matches. However, another scoreless start marks their fourth consecutive opening-day loss in the Premier League — a worrying trend that highlights chronic early-season issues.

Despite these struggles, the Toffees are capable of playing more aggressively at home. In their last nine matches at Goodison, only Manchester City managed to keep Everton off the scoresheet. Yet defensive solidity hasn’t always been enough — Everton have conceded in six of their last seven home fixtures.

Brighton, meanwhile, opened their new campaign with a frustrating draw against Fulham, conceding in the 97th minute. Fabian Hürzeler’s men have now extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games, claiming four wins along the way. The Seagulls stick to their trademark attacking style, with over 2.5 goals scored in 13 of their last 16 matches.

Brighton are also prolific away from home, having scored in 20 of their last 21 Premier League away games. Defensive consistency, however, remains elusive — their opponents have found the net in 12 of the last 15 matches. So, even against traditionally cautious Everton, the visitors are sure to push forward but will leave openings at the back.

Probable lineups

Everton : Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Gueye, Garner, Alcaraz, Dewsbury-Hall, Iroegbunam, Beto, Ndiaye

: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Gueye, Garner, Alcaraz, Dewsbury-Hall, Iroegbunam, Beto, Ndiaye Brighton: Verbruggen, van Hecke, Dunk, de Keijper, Mitoma, Baleba, Wieffer, O’Riley, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter

Match facts and head-to-head

Under 2.5 goals were scored in 11 of Everton’s last 13 Premier League matches.

Brighton have scored in 20 of their last 21 Premier League away fixtures.

Both teams have scored in four of the last five meetings between Everton and Brighton at Goodison Park.

Prediction

Everton are strong at home but rarely involved in high-scoring matches. Brighton, by contrast, play attacking football and almost always find the net away, but they also concede. The match scenario points to both teams getting on the scoresheet. The recommended bet here is “Both teams to score” at 1.82.