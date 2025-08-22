RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 24 August 2025

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 24 August 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
24 aug 2025, 09:00
- : -
England, London, Selhurst Park
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Schedule Nottingham Forest News Nottingham Forest Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of the Premier League’s second round will take place on Sunday at Selhurst Park in London, where the local side Crystal Palace will host Nottingham Forest. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Crystal Palace continue to showcase defensive solidity and discipline on the pitch. After defeating Liverpool in the Super Cup, the Londoners also held firm against Chelsea, keeping a clean sheet. Their unbeaten streak in the Premier League now stands at seven matches, and on home turf, Palace haven’t lost in six consecutive games.

The key feature of Oliver Glasner’s squad is their ability to impose a compact game and deny opponents chances near their goal. At the same time, Palace are stable in attack: in 11 of their last 13 home matches, both teams found the net, making them dangerous even in tight affairs.

Nottingham Forest kicked off the new season with a sparkling win over Brentford, where Chris Wood bagged a brace. The team netted all three goals in the first half, demonstrating confidence and a high level of attacking organisation. That opening-round win was Forest’s first since returning to the Premier League, undoubtedly giving them an extra boost.

Forest are also showing positive momentum away from home: three matches unbeaten on the road, including two victories. They play boldly in attack, as the stats confirm — at least three goals were scored in eight of their last nine away fixtures. However, against Crystal Palace, the visitors’ offensive firepower will be put to the test by the hosts’ sturdy defence.

Probable lineups

  • Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Mitchell, Munoz, Guehi, Hughes, Wharton, Eze, Sarr, Mateta
  • Nottingham Forest: Sels, Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Sangare, Silva, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In six Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, only two have produced a winner.
  • Palace are unbeaten at home in six straight matches.
  • In Forest’s last seven away games, both teams have scored every time.

Prediction

Both teams come into this match in decent form, but their head-to-head encounters rarely turn into high-scoring affairs. Crystal Palace are solid at the back, while Forest traditionally rely on defensive discipline away from home. It’s logical to expect a cautious contest with few goals. Our bet for this match: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.80.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 07:30 Manchester City vs Tottenham: Can City defeat Tottenham on home turf? Manchester City Odds: 1.5 Tottenham Recommended 1xBet
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 07:30 Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.72 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin – Stuttgart: Who will kick off the new Bundesliga season with a win? Union Berlin Odds: 1.7 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Mostbet
Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 23 August 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.84 Augsburg Recommended Melbet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Bayer vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 23, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.97 Hoffenheim Bet now Mostbet
Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 10:00 Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.73 Aston Villa Bet now Melbet
Sassuolo vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy 23 aug 2025, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Sassuolo Odds: 1.62 SSC Napoli Recommended 1xBet
Arsenal vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 12:30 Arsenal vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23 August 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.65 Leeds Bet now 1xBet
Nice vs Auxerre prediction Ligue 1 France 23 aug 2025, 13:00 Nice vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Nice Odds: 1.79 Auxerre Bet now 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 23 aug 2025, 13:30 Atletico Madrid vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 23 August 2025 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.85 Elche Recommended Mostbet
AC Milan vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy 23 aug 2025, 14:45 Milan vs Cremonese: Will Milan kick off the new Serie A season with a win? AC Milan Odds: 1.77 Cremonese Bet now Melbet
Roma vs Bologna prediction Serie A Italy 23 aug 2025, 14:45 Roma vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Roma Odds: 1.91 Bologna Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores