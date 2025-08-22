Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.8 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of the Premier League’s second round will take place on Sunday at Selhurst Park in London, where the local side Crystal Palace will host Nottingham Forest. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Crystal Palace continue to showcase defensive solidity and discipline on the pitch. After defeating Liverpool in the Super Cup, the Londoners also held firm against Chelsea, keeping a clean sheet. Their unbeaten streak in the Premier League now stands at seven matches, and on home turf, Palace haven’t lost in six consecutive games.

The key feature of Oliver Glasner’s squad is their ability to impose a compact game and deny opponents chances near their goal. At the same time, Palace are stable in attack: in 11 of their last 13 home matches, both teams found the net, making them dangerous even in tight affairs.

Nottingham Forest kicked off the new season with a sparkling win over Brentford, where Chris Wood bagged a brace. The team netted all three goals in the first half, demonstrating confidence and a high level of attacking organisation. That opening-round win was Forest’s first since returning to the Premier League, undoubtedly giving them an extra boost.

Forest are also showing positive momentum away from home: three matches unbeaten on the road, including two victories. They play boldly in attack, as the stats confirm — at least three goals were scored in eight of their last nine away fixtures. However, against Crystal Palace, the visitors’ offensive firepower will be put to the test by the hosts’ sturdy defence.

Probable lineups

Crystal Palace : Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Mitchell, Munoz, Guehi, Hughes, Wharton, Eze, Sarr, Mateta

: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Mitchell, Munoz, Guehi, Hughes, Wharton, Eze, Sarr, Mateta Nottingham Forest: Sels, Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Sangare, Silva, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Match facts and head-to-head

In six Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, only two have produced a winner.

Palace are unbeaten at home in six straight matches.

In Forest’s last seven away games, both teams have scored every time.

Prediction

Both teams come into this match in decent form, but their head-to-head encounters rarely turn into high-scoring affairs. Crystal Palace are solid at the back, while Forest traditionally rely on defensive discipline away from home. It’s logical to expect a cautious contest with few goals. Our bet for this match: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.80.