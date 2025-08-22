Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures in the second round of the French championship will take place on Sunday at the Stade Océane in Le Havre, where the local team Havre hosts Lens. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising chances for success.

Match preview

Havre kicked off their season with a painful 1-3 away defeat to Monaco. Didier Digard's side once again exposed their defensive frailties, but still managed to find the net even against strong opposition. The main task for the hosts will be to stabilize their back line, as defensive weakness is precisely what's preventing them from picking up points in Ligue 1.

Havre are winless in their last five outings, and this is weighing on the players psychologically. Nevertheless, a return to their home ground could be a boost: on their own turf, the team tends to play with more confidence and often uses ball possession as a tool to put pressure on opponents.

Lens also stumbled in their opening round, losing 0-1 at home to Lyon. Despite the setback, Pierre Sage's squad looked well-organized and demonstrated their trademark balance between attack and defense. The French coach relies on discipline and counter-attacking play, which is especially effective in away games.

Overall, Lens have shown more consistent results: three wins in their last five matches against various opponents. The team boasts a quality roster and, most importantly, knows how to control the tempo of the match and punish defensive mistakes. This could be the decisive factor in Le Havre.

Probable lineups

Havre : Diouf, Kinkoue, Sangante, Lloris, Seko, Zouaoui, Samatta, N'Diaye, Kechta, Soumare, Mambimbi

: Lens: Risser; Baidu, Sarr, Udol; Aguilar, Diouf, Thomasson, Machado; Guilavogui, Said; Thauvin

Match facts and head-to-head

In their most recent head-to-head, Havre beat Lens 4-3.

Lens have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Havre are winless in five consecutive official matches.

Prediction

The hosts will surely try to claim their first points of the season with the support of their fans, but their defensive problems remain all too apparent. Lens, on the other hand, look more balanced and motivated after their opening-round setback. The optimal bet here might be “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.74.