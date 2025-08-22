RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Havre vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025

Havre vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Le Havre vs Lens prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Le Havre
Le Havre Le Havre Schedule Le Havre News Le Havre Transfers
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
24 aug 2025, 11:15
- : -
France, Le Havre, Stade Oceane
Lens
Lens Lens Schedule Lens News Lens Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures in the second round of the French championship will take place on Sunday at the Stade Océane in Le Havre, where the local team Havre hosts Lens. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising chances for success.

Match preview

Havre kicked off their season with a painful 1-3 away defeat to Monaco. Didier Digard's side once again exposed their defensive frailties, but still managed to find the net even against strong opposition. The main task for the hosts will be to stabilize their back line, as defensive weakness is precisely what's preventing them from picking up points in Ligue 1.

Havre are winless in their last five outings, and this is weighing on the players psychologically. Nevertheless, a return to their home ground could be a boost: on their own turf, the team tends to play with more confidence and often uses ball possession as a tool to put pressure on opponents.

Lens also stumbled in their opening round, losing 0-1 at home to Lyon. Despite the setback, Pierre Sage's squad looked well-organized and demonstrated their trademark balance between attack and defense. The French coach relies on discipline and counter-attacking play, which is especially effective in away games.

Overall, Lens have shown more consistent results: three wins in their last five matches against various opponents. The team boasts a quality roster and, most importantly, knows how to control the tempo of the match and punish defensive mistakes. This could be the decisive factor in Le Havre.

Probable lineups

  • Havre: Diouf, Kinkoue, Sangante, Lloris, Seko, Zouaoui, Samatta, N'Diaye, Kechta, Soumare, Mambimbi
  • Lens: Risser; Baidu, Sarr, Udol; Aguilar, Diouf, Thomasson, Machado; Guilavogui, Said; Thauvin

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their most recent head-to-head, Havre beat Lens 4-3.
  • Lens have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.
  • Havre are winless in five consecutive official matches.

Prediction

The hosts will surely try to claim their first points of the season with the support of their fans, but their defensive problems remain all too apparent. Lens, on the other hand, look more balanced and motivated after their opening-round setback. The optimal bet here might be “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.74.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Derby vs Bristol City prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Derby vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 22, 2025 Derby Odds: 1.96 Bristol City Recommended 1xBet
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 07:30 Manchester City vs Tottenham: Can City defeat Tottenham on home turf? Manchester City Odds: 1.5 Tottenham Bet now 1xBet
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 07:30 Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.72 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin – Stuttgart: Who will kick off the new Bundesliga season with a win? Union Berlin Odds: 1.7 VfB Stuttgart Recommended Mostbet
Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 23 August 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.84 Augsburg Bet now Melbet
Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 10:00 Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.73 Aston Villa Bet now Melbet
Burnley vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 10:00 Burnley vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 23 August 2025 Burnley Odds: 1.98 Sunderland Recommended Melbet
Marseille vs Paris FC prediction Ligue 1 France 23 aug 2025, 11:00 Marseille vs Paris FC prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 23 August 2025 Marseille Odds: 1.61 Paris FC Bet now Mostbet
Sassuolo vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy 23 aug 2025, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Sassuolo Odds: 1.62 SSC Napoli Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 12:30 Arsenal vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23 August 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.65 Leeds Recommended 1xBet
Nice vs Auxerre prediction Ligue 1 France 23 aug 2025, 13:00 Nice vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Nice Odds: 1.79 Auxerre Bet now 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 23 aug 2025, 13:30 Atletico Madrid vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 23 August 2025 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.85 Elche Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores