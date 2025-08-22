RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Lorient vs Rennes prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 24 August 2025

Lorient vs Rennes prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 24 August 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lorient vs Rennes prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Lorient
Lorient
Ligue 1 France
24 aug 2025, 09:00
- : -
France, Lorient, Stade du Moustoir
Rennes
Rennes
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the second round of the French championship will take place on Sunday at the "Stade du Moustoir" in Lorient, where the home side Lorient will face Rennes. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong potential for success.

Match preview

Lorient kicked off their new Ligue 1 campaign with a loss to Auxerre, though much of that can be attributed to the adjustment period after returning to the top flight. Last year, the team shone in Ligue 2, especially at home: 15 wins in 17 matches and an outstanding goal difference of 49:12. Olivier Pantaloni's men always play with intensity on their own turf, often scoring multiple goals and piling pressure on the opposition defence.

The home advantage could prove decisive, as Lorient are capable of raising both their intensity and attacking aggression in front of their fans. Even though the quality of the opposition is now higher, the hosts still know how to impose their style and feed off the crowd's support. If they maintain their attacking confidence, points against Rennes are well within reach.

Rennes managed to edge out Marseille 1-0 in the opening round, despite playing the majority of the match with ten men. Habib Beye's side continue to show an uncompromising brand of football—they haven't drawn a Ligue 1 match in 27 consecutive games. However, Rennes' away form remains a concern: only 13 points on the road last season, one of the poorest records among top-half teams.

These away struggles have dented the team's confidence: their last three away league games ended in defeats, each with at least two goals conceded. It's important to note that Rennes have a quality squad, but their defence away from home lacks reliability. That makes the clash with Lorient a particularly tough challenge.

Probable line-ups

  • Lorient: Kamara, Mendy, Talbi, Silva, Mvuka, Awom, Abergel, Kouassi, Ayegun, Bamba, Paji
  • Rennes: Samba, Rouault, Jaquet, Boudlal, Merlin, Frankowski, Fofana, Rongier, Rieder, Meïté, Al-Tamari

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Lorient have beaten Rennes in their last four Ligue 1 head-to-heads.
  • Rennes have lost their last three away league matches.
  • Lorient won with a -1.5 handicap in their last five home Ligue 2 games.

Prediction

Both teams have started the season with different momentum, but Lorient's home advantage and impressive record on their own ground make them highly competitive. Rennes' away inconsistency further boosts the hosts' chances of at least avoiding defeat.

Prediction on game Lorient wont lose
Odds: 1.57
