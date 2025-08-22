RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Mainz vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 August 2025

Mainz vs Köln prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 August 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Mainz 05 vs FC Koln prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Mainz 05
24 aug 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Mainz, MEWA Arena
FC Koln
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of the opening round of the German championship will take place on Sunday at the Mewa Arena in Mainz, where the local side Mainz will host Köln. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Mainz had a strong campaign last season, finishing sixth and qualifying for European competition for the first time in nine years. However, the end of the league was less impressive: only one win in the last nine rounds. Nevertheless, the team was reliable defensively, conceding just 43 goals—the third-best record in the Bundesliga. In the offseason, the club reinforced its attack by signing Hollerbach and went unbeaten through a series of friendlies.

At home, Mainz play pragmatic football, preferring to minimize risks. Their last five home matches all ended in draws, which speaks to their stability but not to prolific scoring. The hosts almost always find the net, though rarely crossing the three-goal mark. The team will kick off the new season with confidence, but without unnecessary risks.

Köln returned to the Bundesliga after confidently winning the second division. Despite finishing top, the team struggled offensively, scoring fewer goals than any other side among the leaders. Toward the end of the season, Köln’s defense was error-prone, recording just one clean sheet in the final nine matches. Over the summer, the squad was strengthened with several experienced players, and Lukas Kwasniok—known for his ability to quickly adapt a squad to new challenges—was appointed head coach.

Köln’s away record in the Bundesliga has been poor—ten matches in a row without a win. Moreover, they very rarely score more than once on the road. Now, with a new look and renewed ambition, Köln will try to end this negative streak, but doing so in Mainz will be a tough ask.

Probable lineups

  • Mainz: Zentner, da Costa, Bell, Kohr, Caci, Amiri, Sano, Mwene, Nebel, Hollerbach, Lee Jae-sung
  • Köln: Schwäbe, Schmid, Hübers, Kraus, Sebulonsen, Martel, Johannesson, Hansen, Kaminski, Bülter, Thielmann

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Köln are winless in their last 10 Bundesliga away matches.
  • Mainz have drawn their last 5 home league games.
  • In 7 head-to-head meetings in Mainz, Köln have scored just 4 goals.

Prediction

Mainz know how to shut up shop at home and rarely allow opponents to run wild in attack. Köln didn’t show much firepower even in the second division, and their attack is unlikely to become instantly more effective at the top level. I expect a cautious match with very few goals from the visitors.

