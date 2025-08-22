RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Oviedo vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025

Oviedo vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Real Oviedo
Real Oviedo Real Oviedo Schedule Real Oviedo News Real Oviedo Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
24 aug 2025, 15:30
- : -
Spain, Oviedo, Nuevo Carlos Tartiere
Real Madrid
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(+1.5)
Odds: 1.93
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the second round of La Liga will take place on Sunday at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo, where the local side Real Oviedo will host Real Madrid. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Oviedo returns to La Liga after a 24-year absence, but their comeback was far from ideal—a 0-2 defeat against Villarreal. Veljko Paunovic’s men conceded both goals before halftime, highlighting issues with first-half concentration. Nevertheless, the team has a solid foundation: just two defeats in their last 15 matches across all competitions and an impressive home run in the Segunda.

The arrival of Leander Dendoncker has injected experience into their midfield, while Salomón Rondón is capable of challenging even the best defenders. Oviedo rarely plays high-scoring games, but thanks to discipline and a tight defense, they can limit their opponents’ attacking chances. Their reliable home form could be their ticket to points in this matchup.

Real Madrid kicked off the new season with a narrow win over Osasuna, courtesy of a penalty. Xabi Alonso’s side increasingly relies on the individual brilliance of its stars and defensive solidity, rather than dazzling attacking football. The Madrid giants have won eight of their last nine league matches, conceding just once in their previous four games.

Real’s squad continues to struggle with injuries—Camavinga, Bellingham, Mendy, and Endrick are all sidelined. However, with Mbappé and Vinícius leading the line, the team boasts immense attacking potential. Despite this, finishing remains a concern: in eight of their last ten outings, Madrid have scored no more than twice.

Probable lineups

  • Oviedo: Escandell, Alhassan, Calvo, Luengo, Vidal, Shaira, Sibo, Hassan, Ilic, Rondón
  • Real Madrid: Courtois, Carreras, Heysen, Militao, Alexander-Arnold, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler, Mbappé, Vinícius, Díaz

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Real have not won by more than two goals in their last 18 La Liga matches.
  • Oviedo are unbeaten at home in their last eight Segunda fixtures.
  • No more than two goals have been scored in Real’s last four league games.

Prediction

These sides are on different levels in terms of quality, but Real have rarely won by a large margin in recent months. Oviedo are strong at home and should be able to contain the visitors, limiting Madrid to a maximum of two goals. Given the stats and the hosts’ form, a positive handicap bet looks the optimal choice.

Prediction on game W1(+1.5)
Odds: 1.93
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Derby vs Bristol City prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Derby vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 22, 2025 Derby Odds: 1.96 Bristol City Recommended 1xBet
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 07:30 Manchester City vs Tottenham: Can City defeat Tottenham on home turf? Manchester City Odds: 1.5 Tottenham Bet now 1xBet
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 07:30 Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.72 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin – Stuttgart: Who will kick off the new Bundesliga season with a win? Union Berlin Odds: 1.7 VfB Stuttgart Recommended Mostbet
Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 23 August 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.84 Augsburg Bet now Melbet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Eintracht vs Werder prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 23, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.73 Werder Bremen Bet now 1xBet
FC Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 23, 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.59 Wolfsburg Recommended Melbet
Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 10:00 Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.73 Aston Villa Bet now Melbet
Burnley vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 10:00 Burnley vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 23 August 2025 Burnley Odds: 1.98 Sunderland Bet now Melbet
Marseille vs Paris FC prediction Ligue 1 France 23 aug 2025, 11:00 Marseille vs Paris FC prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 23 August 2025 Marseille Odds: 1.61 Paris FC Recommended Mostbet
Sassuolo vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy 23 aug 2025, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Sassuolo Odds: 1.62 SSC Napoli Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 12:30 Arsenal vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23 August 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.65 Leeds Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores