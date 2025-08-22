Prediction on game W1(+1.5) Odds: 1.93 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the second round of La Liga will take place on Sunday at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo, where the local side Real Oviedo will host Real Madrid. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Oviedo returns to La Liga after a 24-year absence, but their comeback was far from ideal—a 0-2 defeat against Villarreal. Veljko Paunovic’s men conceded both goals before halftime, highlighting issues with first-half concentration. Nevertheless, the team has a solid foundation: just two defeats in their last 15 matches across all competitions and an impressive home run in the Segunda.

The arrival of Leander Dendoncker has injected experience into their midfield, while Salomón Rondón is capable of challenging even the best defenders. Oviedo rarely plays high-scoring games, but thanks to discipline and a tight defense, they can limit their opponents’ attacking chances. Their reliable home form could be their ticket to points in this matchup.

Real Madrid kicked off the new season with a narrow win over Osasuna, courtesy of a penalty. Xabi Alonso’s side increasingly relies on the individual brilliance of its stars and defensive solidity, rather than dazzling attacking football. The Madrid giants have won eight of their last nine league matches, conceding just once in their previous four games.

Real’s squad continues to struggle with injuries—Camavinga, Bellingham, Mendy, and Endrick are all sidelined. However, with Mbappé and Vinícius leading the line, the team boasts immense attacking potential. Despite this, finishing remains a concern: in eight of their last ten outings, Madrid have scored no more than twice.

Probable lineups

Oviedo : Escandell, Alhassan, Calvo, Luengo, Vidal, Shaira, Sibo, Hassan, Ilic, Rondón

: Escandell, Alhassan, Calvo, Luengo, Vidal, Shaira, Sibo, Hassan, Ilic, Rondón Real Madrid: Courtois, Carreras, Heysen, Militao, Alexander-Arnold, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler, Mbappé, Vinícius, Díaz

Match facts and head-to-head

Real have not won by more than two goals in their last 18 La Liga matches.

Oviedo are unbeaten at home in their last eight Segunda fixtures.

No more than two goals have been scored in Real’s last four league games.

Prediction

These sides are on different levels in terms of quality, but Real have rarely won by a large margin in recent months. Oviedo are strong at home and should be able to contain the visitors, limiting Madrid to a maximum of two goals. Given the stats and the hosts’ form, a positive handicap bet looks the optimal choice.