Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Villarreal vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 24, 2025

Villarreal vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Villarreal vs Girona prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
24 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
Spain, Villarreal, Estadio de la Ceramica
One of the clashes of La Liga's second matchday will take place on Sunday at the Estadio de la Cerámica, where Villarreal welcome Girona. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with good chances of success.

Match preview

Villarreal kicked off the new season with a confident 2-0 win over Oviedo, extending their impressive La Liga winning streak to seven matches. Under Marcelino García, the Yellow Submarine have been prolific—scoring at least twice in each of their last four fixtures, and enjoying a five-match home winning run. With such attacking prowess, it’s no surprise the hosts are viewed as favorites for the upcoming clash.

Villarreal’s strength lies in their ability to strike early and dictate the tempo through the middle. The blend of Gerard Moreno’s experience and Yeremy Pino’s pace allows the Submarine to create chances even against well-organized opposition. Backed by their home crowd, Villarreal traditionally look particularly assured on their own turf.

Girona, meanwhile, continue to struggle, having started the new campaign with a 1-3 home defeat to Rayo Vallecano. Michel Sánchez’s side quickly found themselves chasing the game, and a red card only made matters worse. A current three-match losing streak with a combined scoreline of 3:10 highlights major defensive frailties and a fragile psychological state.

Another issue for the visitors is their inconsistency on the road: just one win in their last nine La Liga away matches. Girona also have a tendency to concede first, which could prove critical against a high-powered Villarreal side. Without significant reinforcements, the Catalans will find it extremely difficult to secure a positive result.

Probable line-ups

  • Villarreal: Luis Junior, Marín, Cardona, Mourinho, Foyth, Pino, Comesaña, Guye, Ejong, Pepe, Moreno
  • Girona: Juan Carlos, Blind, Krejci, Frances, Martinez, Herrera, Martin, Solis, Asprilla, Tsygankov, Miovski

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Villarreal have won their last seven La Liga matches.
  • Girona are winless in their last nine away games.
  • Villarreal have scored at least twice in each of their last four home matches.

Prediction

Girona are in poor form and struggling defensively, while Villarreal are consistently impressive in attack and especially strong at home. Given the current momentum of both teams, the hosts should confidently claim all three points and score at least twice.

