One of the key clashes of La Liga’s second round will take place on Sunday at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, where the local side Real Sociedad hosts Espanyol. Here’s a betting tip on the outcome of this encounter that offers promising odds for success.

Match preview

Real Sociedad kicked off the season with a draw against Valencia, extending their streak of underwhelming starts in La Liga. Sergio Francisco’s men have now gone three consecutive seasons without a win in their opening fixture and continue to struggle with attacking efficiency. In their last nine league games, the Basques have managed just one victory, highlighting the urgent need to stabilize their form.

Nevertheless, Sociedad traditionally excel at home, rarely falling behind in the first half and consistently imposing a tight, organized game on their opponents. This meeting with Espanyol will be a crucial test for the attack led by Oyarzabal and Kubo, who are expected to take on the leadership mantle.

Espanyol opened their campaign with a victory over Atletico, showcasing resilience and a knack for capitalizing on their chances. Manolo Gonzalez’s side once again proved they can claim points against stronger opposition, especially on their own turf. However, the Catalans’ main issue lies in their away form, as they are winless in their last four matches on the road.

That said, Espanyol’s attack remains confident and they regularly find the net away from home, which could be an asset in San Sebastián. But their inconsistent defensive play leaves space for opponents to create chances—something the hosts will be eager to exploit.

Probable lineups

Real Sociedad : Remiro, Muñoz, Aramburu, Zubeldia, Ćaleta-Car, Turrientes, Marín Tejada, Méndez, Barrenetxea, Kubo, Oyarzabal

: Remiro, Muñoz, Aramburu, Zubeldia, Ćaleta-Car, Turrientes, Marín Tejada, Méndez, Barrenetxea, Kubo, Oyarzabal Espanyol: Dmitrović, El Hilali, Calero, Romero, Cabrera, Terrats, Expósito, Lozano, Carreras, Fernández Jaén, Puado

Match facts and head-to-head

Real Sociedad have won their last five La Liga matches against Espanyol, each by a margin of one goal.

The last five head-to-heads at Anoeta have ended in victories for the hosts.

Espanyol have lost 13 of their last 19 away league games.

Prediction

The hosts have a strong track record against Espanyol at home and are far more consistent in their own stadium. Given the Catalans’ poor away form, the Basques look well-positioned to secure another victory.