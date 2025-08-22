Prediction on game Lyon Win & Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the French Championship will take place on Saturday at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, where the local side Lyon will host Metz. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Lyon kicked off the season with a hard-fought win over Lens (1-0), confirming their ambition to challenge for the top spots. Paulo Fonseca’s squad has been solid defensively—two consecutive clean sheets—and displays confidence up front, especially at home, where Lyon have scored in eight straight matches. Despite the departures of Lacazette and Cherki, squad depth keeps them competitive.

At the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, the hosts traditionally play on the front foot, winning six of their last seven home games. In each of those victories, Lyon scored at least twice, underlining their attacking prowess. The opening round win has boosted confidence and set a positive tone for upcoming fixtures.

Metz have returned to Ligue 1 but suffered a home defeat to Strasbourg (0-1) in the opening round. The team showed fighting spirit at the end of last season, finishing as Ligue 2’s best away side, but the step up to the top flight will be a real test. Their 13-match scoring streak was snapped—a worrying sign for their attack.

Despite being underdogs, Metz know how to grind out results on the road: last season, they avoided defeat in 13 of 17 away games in the second division. However, replicating such stats in Ligue 1 will be tough, especially given the quality gap. The last two head-to-heads in Lyon ended in 1-1 draws, but the hosts now look significantly stronger.

Probable line-ups

Lyon : Deschamps, Kumbedi, Mata, Niakate, Abner, Morton, Tessmann, Maitland-Niles, Tolisso, Fofana, Mikautadze

: Deschamps, Kumbedi, Mata, Niakate, Abner, Morton, Tessmann, Maitland-Niles, Tolisso, Fofana, Mikautadze Metz: Fischer, Traore, Mbula, Gbamin, Sane, Kouao, Tsitaishvili, Demenge, Stambouli, Sabaly, Maggio

Match facts and head-to-head

Lyon have scored at least twice in 7 of their last 8 Ligue 1 home matches.

Metz have drawn their last two matches at Lyon, both ending 1-1.

In Ligue 1 away games, Metz have lost 7 of their last 10 matches.

Prediction

Lyon are very comfortable at home and, given the visitors’ personnel issues, should confidently claim all three points. Expect the hosts to extend their scoring streak and hit the net at least twice.