RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Nice vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025

Nice vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Nice vs Auxerre prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Nice
Nice Nice Schedule Nice News Nice Transfers
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
23 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
France, Nice, Allianz Riviera
Auxerre
Auxerre Auxerre Schedule Auxerre News Auxerre Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.79
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the second round of the French Championship will take place on Saturday at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, where the local side Nice will host Auxerre. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which has a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Nice made a disappointing start to the season, losing at home to Toulouse and conceding the decisive goal in the 89th minute. Franck Haise’s team has now gone three official matches without scoring, including a Champions League exit at the hands of Benfica, raising concerns among supporters. Yet last season the club finished a strong fourth, and now expectations are high for Nice to reaffirm their status as one of Ligue 1’s frontrunners.

The main issue for the team is their offensive slump, even though last season Nice ranked among the top three for goals scored. Injuries and questionable form from several players have weakened the squad, and a poor head-to-head record against Auxerre only adds to the pressure for the hosts.

Auxerre kicked off confidently, defeating Lorient thanks to a goal from Sinaioko. Christophe Pelissier’s men have kept the core of the squad that returned to Ligue 1 and claimed 11th place last season, and now they’re aiming for a top-ten finish. The opening round win gives them a solid foundation for a strong start.

However, Auxerre’s away record last season raises concerns—just 15 points from 17 matches. Still, the team remains combative and could take advantage of Nice’s instability to snatch a result on the road.

Probable lineups

  • Nice: Diouf, Mendy, Ba, Oppong, Bard, Boudaoui, Louchet, Klos, Jansson, Bouanani, Moffi
  • Auxerre: Leon, Mensah, Diomande, Akpa, Sierralta, Senaya, Osman, Danoua, Owusu, Kazimir, Sinaioko

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Nice has not beaten Auxerre in Ligue 1 in four consecutive matches.
  • Auxerre collected only 15 points from 17 away matches last season.
  • Both teams have scored in each of the last three meetings at the Allianz Riviera.

Prediction

Nice are going through a rough patch and struggling in attack, which increases Auxerre’s chances of taking points. Nevertheless, the hosts remain favourites due to their higher quality and home support. A high-scoring draw seems the most likely outcome.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.79
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 22 aug 2025, 14:30 Bayern - Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 22, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.79 RB Leipzig Recommended 1xBet
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 22 aug 2025, 14:30 Bayern vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 22, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.74 RB Leipzig Bet now 1xBet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers prediction Ligue 1 France 22 aug 2025, 14:45 PSG vs Angers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 22, 2025 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.63 Angers Bet now 1xBet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers prediction Ligue 1 France 22 aug 2025, 14:45 PSG vs Angers: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 22, 2025 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.66 Angers Recommended 1xBet
Derby vs Bristol City prediction EFL Championship 22 aug 2025, 15:00 Derby vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 22, 2025 Derby Odds: 1.96 Bristol City Bet now 1xBet
West Ham vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League 22 aug 2025, 15:00 West Ham vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 22, 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.71 Chelsea Bet now Mostbet
Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves prediction LaLiga Spain 22 aug 2025, 15:30 Betis vs Alaves prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 22, 2025 Real Betis Odds: 1.65 Deportivo Alaves Recommended Melbet
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 07:30 Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.72 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 23 August 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.84 Augsburg Bet now Melbet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Eintracht vs Werder prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 23, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.73 Werder Bremen Recommended 1xBet
FC Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 23, 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.59 Wolfsburg Bet now Melbet
Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 10:00 Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.73 Aston Villa Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores