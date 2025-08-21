Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.79 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the second round of the French Championship will take place on Saturday at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, where the local side Nice will host Auxerre. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which has a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Nice made a disappointing start to the season, losing at home to Toulouse and conceding the decisive goal in the 89th minute. Franck Haise’s team has now gone three official matches without scoring, including a Champions League exit at the hands of Benfica, raising concerns among supporters. Yet last season the club finished a strong fourth, and now expectations are high for Nice to reaffirm their status as one of Ligue 1’s frontrunners.

The main issue for the team is their offensive slump, even though last season Nice ranked among the top three for goals scored. Injuries and questionable form from several players have weakened the squad, and a poor head-to-head record against Auxerre only adds to the pressure for the hosts.

Auxerre kicked off confidently, defeating Lorient thanks to a goal from Sinaioko. Christophe Pelissier’s men have kept the core of the squad that returned to Ligue 1 and claimed 11th place last season, and now they’re aiming for a top-ten finish. The opening round win gives them a solid foundation for a strong start.

However, Auxerre’s away record last season raises concerns—just 15 points from 17 matches. Still, the team remains combative and could take advantage of Nice’s instability to snatch a result on the road.

Probable lineups

Nice : Diouf, Mendy, Ba, Oppong, Bard, Boudaoui, Louchet, Klos, Jansson, Bouanani, Moffi

: Diouf, Mendy, Ba, Oppong, Bard, Boudaoui, Louchet, Klos, Jansson, Bouanani, Moffi Auxerre: Leon, Mensah, Diomande, Akpa, Sierralta, Senaya, Osman, Danoua, Owusu, Kazimir, Sinaioko

Match facts and head-to-head

Nice has not beaten Auxerre in Ligue 1 in four consecutive matches.

Auxerre collected only 15 points from 17 away matches last season.

Both teams have scored in each of the last three meetings at the Allianz Riviera.

Prediction

Nice are going through a rough patch and struggling in attack, which increases Auxerre’s chances of taking points. Nevertheless, the hosts remain favourites due to their higher quality and home support. A high-scoring draw seems the most likely outcome.