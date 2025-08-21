Prediction on game Win Freiburg Odds: 1.84 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the opening fixtures of the Bundesliga’s first matchday will take place this Saturday at the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg, where the local side Freiburg will host Augsburg. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which comes with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Freiburg enter the new season in high spirits after finishing fifth in the Bundesliga and securing a spot in the Europa League. Under the guidance of Julian Schuster, the team continues to make strides, and the German press has already named him coach of the year. This summer, the club focused on acquiring young, promising talents while maintaining a solid core of experienced players. Their pre-season went unbeaten, and they confidently brushed aside Sportfreunde Lotte 2-0 in the DFB-Pokal.

Freiburg’s key strengths remain their balance between attack and defense and their tactical discipline. The absence of several players due to injury shouldn’t have a significant impact, as the squad has plenty of depth. The main objective is to confirm their status as a top-table side from the opening rounds and cement themselves among the league leaders.

Augsburg finished last season in 12th place, although they had a legitimate shot at European qualification in the spring. After a dazzling 11-match unbeaten run, the team faltered at the finish line, losing four games in a row. Over the summer, management prioritized defensive reinforcements, signing defenders Matsima and Zeziga, and brought in a new head coach – Sandro Wagner. In his first official match in charge, Augsburg triumphed 2-0 over Hallescher in the DFB-Pokal.

However, squad issues are preventing the team from starting the season at full strength – injuries and suspensions are limiting Wagner’s options. The loss of Claude-Maurice in attack and the absence of Rexhbecaj in midfield have weakened the spine of the side. Under these circumstances, Augsburg will find it extremely tough to snatch points on the road against a highly motivated opponent.

Probable line-ups

Freiburg : Atubolu, Günter, Ginter, Lienhart, Kübler, Eggestein, Osterhage, Grifo, Manzambi, Dinkci, Höler

: Atubolu, Günter, Ginter, Lienhart, Kübler, Eggestein, Osterhage, Grifo, Manzambi, Dinkci, Höler Augsburg: Dahmen, Giannoulis, Schlotterbeck, Gouweleeuw, Matsima, Komur, Massengo, Jakic, Wolf, Tietz, Mounie

Match facts and head-to-head

Freiburg went unbeaten in pre-season and the DFB-Pokal.

Augsburg ended last season on a five-match winless streak.

Freiburg have come out on top in each of the last three meetings between these sides.

Prediction

Freiburg are in excellent form and approach the season with big ambitions. Augsburg, on the other hand, are dealing with personnel issues and are still searching for balance under their new coach. The hosts look much more stable and should claim all three points.