One of the matches of the Bundesliga opening round will take place on Saturday at the BayArena in Leverkusen, where the local side Bayer will host Hoffenheim. Here’s a prediction on the outcome of this clash with good chances for success.

Match preview

Bayer heads into the new season with ambitions to reclaim the championship title, but the team has gone through significant changes. The departures of Xabi Alonso and key players like Jonathan Tah and Granit Xhaka have raised questions about the squad’s stability. New head coach Erik ten Hag will be looking to quickly establish his style, and a confident 4-0 win in the DFB-Pokal showed that their attacking potential remains intact. However, last season’s late defensive issues and the midfield overhaul could already have an impact at the start of the campaign.

Patrick Schick remains the key figure, as he is set to replace Boniface, who is on the verge of a transfer. The arrival of Kevin Quansah from Liverpool is a significant boost, expected to stabilize the back line. Bayer is still a force at home, where they previously racked up a ten-match winning streak, and this will be a major factor against a team that struggles on the road.

Hoffenheim only narrowly avoided the relegation play-off last season, finishing 15th, with defense being their main Achilles’ heel after conceding 68 goals. Despite this, the club strengthened over the summer with several newcomers and impressed in the DFB-Pokal, beating Hansa Rostock 4-0. For Christian Ilzer’s side, the new season is a chance to prove they can compete higher up the table, but personnel losses, including Orban’s injury and Kabak’s issues, complicate the task.

Hoffenheim have traditionally been inconsistent away from home, losing half of their matches at the end of last season. However, the presence of experienced players like Kramaric and young reinforcements in midfield offers hope for a competitive showing. Still, the stats are clearly against them when facing Bayer—five straight defeats—and the visitors’ defense is unlikely to withstand the hosts’ pressure.

Probable line-ups

Bayer : Flekken, Tapsoba, Quansah, Hincapié, Poku, Andrich, Garcia, Grimaldo, Tella, Maza, Schick

: Flekken, Tapsoba, Quansah, Hincapié, Poku, Andrich, Garcia, Grimaldo, Tella, Maza, Schick Hoffenheim: Baumann, Hranac, Machida, Bernardo, Coufal, Avdullahu, Bürger, Toure, Kramaric, Asllani, Lemperle

Match facts and head-to-head

Bayer have won their last five matches against Hoffenheim.

Last season, Hoffenheim conceded 68 goals—the second-worst tally in the Bundesliga.

Bayer put together a ten-match home winning streak in 2025.

Prediction

Bayer enters the season with a new coach and several changes, but the quality of the squad and their home record are firmly in their favor. Hoffenheim may get on the scoresheet, but their shaky defense is unlikely to withstand the hosts’ attacking pressure.