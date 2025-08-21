RU RU ES ES FR FR
Roma vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025

Raphael Durand
Roma vs Bologna prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
23 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.91
One of the matches of Serie A's opening round will take place on Saturday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where the local side Roma will host Bologna. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Roma enters the new season under new management—Gian Piero Gasperini, the mastermind behind Atalanta’s European triumph, has replaced the departed Claudio Ranieri. The team is set for a rebuild under his guidance, but they already had a respectable preseason despite a loss to Aston Villa.

The Giallorossi finished last season with an impressive unbeaten run and came close to securing a Champions League spot. The squad has serious potential, especially with Dybala back in action and new signings like Evan Ferguson, but injuries to key players will be a significant factor in this fixture.

Bologna kick off the season riding high after a sensational Coppa Italia victory in the spring, stunning Milan in the final. Despite a late dip in last year’s campaign, Vincenzo Italiano’s side look sharp in attack, particularly with talents like Immobile and Orsolini.

Historically, Bologna have struggled at the start of the season, but they are unbeaten in their last five encounters with Roma. Moreover, Bologna have beaten the Romans twice in a row at the Olimpico, which gives the visitors plenty of confidence heading into the new campaign.

Probable lineups

  • Roma: Svilar, Hermoso, Mancini, N'Dicka, Wesley, Koné, El Ainuoi, Angeliño, Dybala, Soulé, Ferguson
  • Bologna: Skorupski, De Silvestri, Vitik, Lucumí, Lykogiannis, Ferguson, Freuler, Orsolini, Odgaard, Cambiaghi, Immobile

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bologna have won their last two matches against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.
  • Roma went on a 19-game unbeaten streak in 2025 under Ranieri.
  • Bologna have taken three victories and remain undefeated in their last five head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Both teams step onto the pitch with high expectations: Roma embark on a new project under Gasperini, while Bologna are riding the momentum of their cup triumph. The hosts have a stronger squad on paper, but the visitors have historically been a tough matchup for the Romans, so a tense match with goals from both sides seems likely.

