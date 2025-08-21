RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sassuolo vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025

Sassuolo vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sassuolo vs SSC Napoli prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Sassuolo
23 aug 2025, 12:30
- : -
Italy, Reggio Emilia, Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore
SSC Napoli
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win SSC Napoli
Odds: 1.62
One of the opening fixtures of Serie A’s first round will take place on Saturday at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, where local side Sassuolo host the reigning champions, Napoli. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Sassuolo returns to the top flight with big ambitions after winning Serie B under Fabio Grosso’s guidance. The team has retained its core players, including top scorer Armand Laurienté, and has already kicked off the season with a victory in the Coppa Italia.

At home last season, the Neroverdi were nearly invincible—claiming 14 wins in 19 matches. However, opening against the champions is a tough challenge, and despite their motivation, the gap in class remains significant.

Napoli begin their title defense after last season’s dramatic triumph, clinched on the final matchday. Antonio Conte has kept the core of his squad and now has new stars at his disposal—Kevin De Bruyne and Lorenzo Lucca.

Even with Romelu Lukaku sidelined by injury, the squad looks balanced, and their preseason ended with three straight wins. Napoli head to Reggio Emilia aiming for a confident three points and a winning start to the campaign, just like in their last meeting with Sassuolo (6-1).

Probable lineups

  • Sassuolo: Turati, Walukiewicz, Kande, Idzes, Doig, Gion, Boloca, Kone, Berardi, Pinamonti, Laurienté
  • Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Boeykema, Oliveira, Lobotka, Anguissa, Politano, De Bruyne, McTominay, Lucca

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Napoli have beaten Sassuolo in each of their last seven consecutive meetings
  • In their most recent clash at this stadium, Napoli won 6-1
  • Sassuolo haven’t won a Serie A match since March 2024

Prediction

Despite the backing of their home fans and a fighting spirit, Sassuolo are unlikely to contain a revamped and still formidable Napoli. Expect Conte’s team to control proceedings and open the season with a victory.

