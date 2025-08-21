RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arsenal vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23 August 2025

Arsenal vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23 August 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Arsenal vs Leeds prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
23 aug 2025, 12:30
- : -
England, London, Emirates Stadium
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+2.0)
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the clashes of the Premier League's second round will take place this Saturday at the Emirates in London, where the local side Arsenal host the newly promoted Leeds United. Let's take a look at a bet on the outcome of this match that has a good chance of coming through.

Match preview

Mikel Arteta's team kicked off the season with an away victory over Manchester United, but it was far from an easy win. The Gunners trailed in most statistical categories — including possession, shots, and xG — but still managed to snatch the victory. Notably, this marks the fourth consecutive season that the Londoners have started with a win.

However, Arsenal's performance is far from perfect: in their last 13 Premier League matches, they've managed just one win by a margin of more than one goal. Also worth noting is their shaky defense — Arsenal have conceded in 8 of their last 10 home league games, lacking the confidence to truly dominate opponents.

Leeds' return to the Premier League was a successful one — a narrow yet deserved home victory over Everton. Daniel Farke's side created plenty of chances and completely outplayed their opponents in terms of xG (2.14 - 0.80), which speaks to the high quality of their performance. The win also ended a long nine-match winless streak.

However, Leeds have major problems on the road — losing five consecutive away matches in the Premier League. Importantly, even in those defeats, they've rarely been blown out: only twice in their last 16 away outings have they lost by more than one goal. This makes Leeds a stubborn opponent, even as underdogs.

Probable lineups

  • Arsenal: Raya — Magalhães, White, Saliba, Calafiori — Zubimendi, Rice — Ødegaard, Martinelli, Saka — Gyökeres
  • Leeds: Perry — Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Struijk, Gudmundsson — Tanaka, James, Stach — Gnonto, Piroe.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In 12 of Leeds' last 14 Premier League matches, at least 3 goals have been scored.
  • Arsenal have not won by more than one goal in 12 of their last 13 Premier League games.
  • Leeds have lost by a margin of 2+ goals in just 2 of their last 16 Premier League away matches.

Prediction

Arsenal still don't look like a team capable of confidently thrashing their opponents — too many mistakes, a slow tempo, and a reliance on individual brilliance. Considering that even last season the Gunners often drew or scraped narrow wins, it's unwise to expect a convincing victory here. Especially since Leeds showed maturity in the opening round and are more than capable of putting up a fight. Our recommended bet: "Leeds (+2.0) Asian handicap" at 1.65.

Comments
