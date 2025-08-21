RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025

Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Brentford
Brentford Brentford Schedule Brentford News Brentford Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
23 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, London, Gtech Community Stadium
Aston Villa
Aston Villa Aston Villa Schedule Aston Villa News Aston Villa Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Brentford wont lose
Odds: 1.73
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the Premier League's second round will take place on Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, where the local side Brentford will host Aston Villa. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this clash that offers good chances of success.

Match preview

The new Brentford manager, Keith Andrews, endured a rough start to the season as his side fell 1-3 away to Nottingham Forest. Nevertheless, despite the defeat, the Bees continue their scoring streak — having found the net in at least one goal in eight consecutive Premier League matches. The Londoners remain creative going forward, but their defense is still vulnerable.

At home, Brentford's form has been inconsistent: just 2 wins in their last 11 Premier League fixtures. However, they have lost only once in their last four home league games, suggesting results are beginning to stabilize with the support of their fans. Regaining confidence after the opening setback will be especially crucial.

Aston Villa opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Newcastle, playing almost half an hour with a man down after a red card. Despite dropping points, the Birmingham side continues to impress with their solid defending: they’ve kept clean sheets in 4 of their last 5 matches. Emery’s team is disciplined, pragmatic, and tactically well-drilled for the tournament.

Problems arise away from home — last season, Villa failed to win 10 of their 15 away matches. Moreover, in the opening round they showed a very low level of chance creation (xG of just 0.20), indicating a lack of creativity in attack. With personnel losses and Bailey’s departure, their attacking potential could take another hit.

Probable lineups

  • Brentford: Kelleher — Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Henry — Yarmolyuk, Jensen — Carvalho, Milambo, Lewis-Potter — Igor Thiago
  • Aston Villa: Bizot — Mings, Cash, Maatsen, Digne — Onana, McGinn — Kamara, Rogers, Tielemans — Watkins

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Brentford have lost only 1 of their last 4 home Premier League matches.
  • Aston Villa have failed to win 10 of their last 15 away Premier League games.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of Brentford’s last 8 Premier League games.

Prediction

Despite their disappointing league start, Brentford have every chance of picking up points in this match. The team is consistently finding the net and aren’t as weak at home as it might seem. Aston Villa, meanwhile, regularly struggle on the road, especially against well-organized opponents with a compact midfield. The smart money here is on 'Brentford double chance' at 1.73.

Prediction on game Brentford wont lose
Odds: 1.73
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 22 aug 2025, 14:30 Bayern - Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 22, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.79 RB Leipzig Recommended 1xBet
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 22 aug 2025, 14:30 Bayern vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 22, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.74 RB Leipzig Bet now 1xBet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers prediction Ligue 1 France 22 aug 2025, 14:45 PSG vs Angers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 22, 2025 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.63 Angers Bet now 1xBet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers prediction Ligue 1 France 22 aug 2025, 14:45 PSG vs Angers: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 22, 2025 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.66 Angers Recommended 1xBet
Derby vs Bristol City prediction EFL Championship 22 aug 2025, 15:00 Derby vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 22, 2025 Derby Odds: 1.96 Bristol City Bet now 1xBet
West Ham vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League 22 aug 2025, 15:00 West Ham vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 22, 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.71 Chelsea Bet now Mostbet
Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves prediction LaLiga Spain 22 aug 2025, 15:30 Betis vs Alaves prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 22, 2025 Real Betis Odds: 1.65 Deportivo Alaves Recommended Melbet
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 07:30 Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.72 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 23 August 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.84 Augsburg Bet now Melbet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Eintracht vs Werder prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 23, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.73 Werder Bremen Recommended 1xBet
FC Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 23, 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.59 Wolfsburg Bet now Melbet
Burnley vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 10:00 Burnley vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 23 August 2025 Burnley Odds: 1.98 Sunderland Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores