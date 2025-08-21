Prediction on game Brentford wont lose Odds: 1.73 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the Premier League's second round will take place on Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, where the local side Brentford will host Aston Villa. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this clash that offers good chances of success.

Match preview

The new Brentford manager, Keith Andrews, endured a rough start to the season as his side fell 1-3 away to Nottingham Forest. Nevertheless, despite the defeat, the Bees continue their scoring streak — having found the net in at least one goal in eight consecutive Premier League matches. The Londoners remain creative going forward, but their defense is still vulnerable.

At home, Brentford's form has been inconsistent: just 2 wins in their last 11 Premier League fixtures. However, they have lost only once in their last four home league games, suggesting results are beginning to stabilize with the support of their fans. Regaining confidence after the opening setback will be especially crucial.

Aston Villa opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Newcastle, playing almost half an hour with a man down after a red card. Despite dropping points, the Birmingham side continues to impress with their solid defending: they’ve kept clean sheets in 4 of their last 5 matches. Emery’s team is disciplined, pragmatic, and tactically well-drilled for the tournament.

Problems arise away from home — last season, Villa failed to win 10 of their 15 away matches. Moreover, in the opening round they showed a very low level of chance creation (xG of just 0.20), indicating a lack of creativity in attack. With personnel losses and Bailey’s departure, their attacking potential could take another hit.

Probable lineups

Brentford: Kelleher — Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Henry — Yarmolyuk, Jensen — Carvalho, Milambo, Lewis-Potter — Igor Thiago

Kelleher — Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Henry — Yarmolyuk, Jensen — Carvalho, Milambo, Lewis-Potter — Igor Thiago Aston Villa: Bizot — Mings, Cash, Maatsen, Digne — Onana, McGinn — Kamara, Rogers, Tielemans — Watkins

Match facts and head-to-head

Brentford have lost only 1 of their last 4 home Premier League matches.

Aston Villa have failed to win 10 of their last 15 away Premier League games.

Both teams have scored in 6 of Brentford’s last 8 Premier League games.

Prediction

Despite their disappointing league start, Brentford have every chance of picking up points in this match. The team is consistently finding the net and aren’t as weak at home as it might seem. Aston Villa, meanwhile, regularly struggle on the road, especially against well-organized opponents with a compact midfield. The smart money here is on 'Brentford double chance' at 1.73.