Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025

Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025

Raphael Durand
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
23 aug 2025, 07:30
- : -
England, Manchester, Etihad Stadium
Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.72
One of the headline fixtures of Premier League matchday 2 will take place on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, where Manchester City host an ambitious Tottenham side. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

The Citizens kicked off the new season with a commanding 4-0 away win over Wolves, marking their seventh victory in their last eight Premier League outings. City continue to showcase their trademark style — high possession and relentless pressing. Despite losing the league title last season, City remain firm favourites in the race for the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola's side deserve special mention for their home form — five straight Premier League wins at the Etihad. During this spell, Manchester City have scored at least twice in every match and have also delivered solid defensive performances, barely allowing opponents a sniff at goal.

Spurs started their campaign with a confident 3-0 home win over Burnley, ending a seven-match winless run in the league. New boss Thomas Frank has quickly instilled structure and belief in the squad. That opening victory is a much-needed boost for a club that fell short of expectations last season.

However, Tottenham’s away form remains a concern: they are winless in six consecutive Premier League road games, and in five of those, they failed to score after the interval. While their attack shines at home, Spurs often lose their edge on the road, coming up short on all key metrics.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester City: Trafford – Lewis, Dias, Stones, Ait-Nouri – Reijnders, N. Gonzalez – B. Silva, Bobb, Doku – Haaland.
  • Tottenham: Vicario – Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Porro – Bergvall, Gray – Kudus, Sarr, Johnson – Richarlison.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Each of the last six Etihad meetings has seen at least three goals scored.
  • Tottenham have netted 12 goals in their last four visits to City’s ground.
  • City have picked up just one point from their previous two home games against Spurs.

Prediction

Both teams have hit the ground running in attack this season, setting the stage for another high-scoring encounter. Despite City’s solid defence, they often falter against Tottenham — especially at home. The Londoners, meanwhile, excel on the break and create danger through vertical attacks. Our pick is "Total over 3.0" goals at odds of 1.72.

