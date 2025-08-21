Prediction on game W2(-1.5) Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the Spanish La Liga will take place on Saturday at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium, where local side Levante will host Barcelona. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Levante have returned to La Liga and nearly snatched points in their opening round against Alaves, falling 1-2 in the dying minutes. The team put up a respectable fight, but injuries to key players and the absence of their first-choice goalkeeper could significantly complicate their task in this upcoming fixture.

There’s particular concern in the back line, with several defenders sidelined due to injury. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that Levante traditionally fight hard for results at home, which could spark an unexpectedly competitive battle.

Barcelona kicked off their season with a resounding away win against Mallorca (3-0), displaying confident, aggressive football. Hans Flick’s squad was effective from the opening 30 minutes, a testament to their strong preparation and attacking cohesion.

Even with personnel issues—such as the absence of Ter Stegen and the possible unavailability of Lewandowski—the Catalans remain a formidable force. Their La Liga form is impressive: 8 wins in their last 9 matches, with an especially dominant streak on the road.

Probable lineups

Levante : Campos, Sanchez, Cabello, Elgezabal, Toljan, De la Fuente, Brugui, Rey, Martinez, Garcia, Romero

: Campos, Sanchez, Cabello, Elgezabal, Toljan, De la Fuente, Brugui, Rey, Martinez, Garcia, Romero Barcelona: Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde, E. Garcia, Lopez, Pedri, De Jong, Torres, Yamal, Raphinha

Match facts and head-to-head

Barcelona have won their last 8 away matches in La Liga

Both teams have scored in 8 of Levante’s last 9 league games

In the last 5 head-to-head meetings, Levante have drawn only once with Barcelona

Prediction

The Catalans are in excellent form and have been consistently winning away, while Levante approach this match with squad issues and questionable defensive reliability. Backing Barcelona to win with a -1.5 handicap at 1.78 looks logical and justified under the current circumstances.