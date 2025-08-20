RU RU ES ES FR FR
Betis vs Alaves prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 22, 2025

Betis vs Alaves prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 22, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Real Betis
22 aug 2025, 15:30
- : -
Spain, Seville, Estadio de La Cartuja
Deportivo Alaves
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of La Liga’s second round will take place on Friday at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville, where Betis will host Alaves. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

The Seville side kicked off the new season away at Elche, where they let victory slip away at the death. Despite the hosts’ defensive approach and Betis’ lack of total control, Pellegrini’s team still created enough chances to score—but once again failed to hold on, settling for a 1-1 draw. That extended their winless streak in La Liga to five matches (4 draws, 1 defeat).

The squad continues to struggle with personnel shortages: Isco, Roca, Llorente, and Ez Abde remain sidelined, which severely impacts their attacking options and transitions. Nevertheless, the club maintains its trademark attacking effectiveness at home—2–3 goals were scored in 6 of their last 8 matches at Benito Villamarín, and both teams scoring has become almost routine.

The Basques started their season with a win over Levante, and while it was a hard-fought contest, a 92nd-minute winner showcased this team’s character. Eduardo Coudet’s men remain pragmatic—solid at the back and relying on efficient counterattacks. That victory stretched their unbeaten run in La Liga to four matches.

They’ve looked especially solid defensively: over their last 10 games, they haven’t conceded more than one goal in any match. However, away games remain an issue: their attacking output drops and they create few clear chances. Still, Alaves rarely collapse—they’ve lost just one of their last eight La Liga fixtures.

Probable lineups

  • Betis: Pau López – Natan, Aitor Ruibal, Ricardo Rodriguez, Marc Bartra – Riquelme, Fornals, Altimira, Lo Celso – Cucho Hernández.
  • Alaves: Sivera – Garcés, Jonny, Tenaglia, Parada – Blanco, Guridi, Ibañez, Aleñá – Martínez, Vicente.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Betis have seen both teams score in 12 straight La Liga matches.
  • Alaves are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 La Liga games.
  • 10 of Alaves’ last 11 matches featured no more than two goals.

Prediction

This promises to be a tactically intriguing battle. Betis will look to control possession and play on the front foot, while Alaves are set to remain compact and focus on rare but dangerous attacks. The Seville side consistently scores at home but also concedes in almost every game—setting the stage for a high-scoring encounter.

