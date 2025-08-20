Prediction on game Win Chelsea Odds: 1.71 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the headline clashes of the Premier League’s second round will take place on Friday at the London Stadium, where West Ham host their city rivals Chelsea. Both sides have had a mixed start to the new campaign: the Hammers were thrashed by the top-flight newcomers, while the Blues couldn’t break down Crystal Palace’s defense. Here’s my take on the outcome of this London derby.

Match preview

The new season kicked off in disastrous fashion for Graham Potter’s men. Not only did they lose, but they were routed 0-3 by Premier League debutants Sunderland, failing to register a single shot on target. That defeat only continued a worrying trend: West Ham have now failed to win their opening league fixture for a fourth consecutive season and have managed just two wins in their last 12 Premier League outings.

Instability plagues the team in both attack and defense, and playing at home is no longer their trump card: five home matches without a win is a troubling sign. To make matters worse, Summerville’s injury has dented their attacking threat, while the defensive setup in the 5-3-2 formation still looks shaky.

The Blues began their season with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace. Despite dominating the play, they couldn’t convert their chances. Enzo Maresca’s side continue to show signs of a rebuild, but there are already positives: three matches unbeaten and not a single goal conceded. Over their last 10 Premier League games, Chelsea have suffered defeat just once, underlining their growing stability.

Even with injuries to Lavia, Colwill, and Badiashile, Chelsea have the squad depth and resources to cope with such setbacks. The only real concern is their lack of firepower on the road — they’ve scored more than once in just one of their last 11 away fixtures.

Probable lineups

West Ham: Hermansen – Kilman, Todibo, Diouf, Wan-Bissaka, Aguerd – Ward-Prowse, Rodriguez, Paqueta – Bowen, Füllkrug

Hermansen – Kilman, Todibo, Diouf, Wan-Bissaka, Aguerd – Ward-Prowse, Rodriguez, Paqueta – Bowen, Füllkrug Chelsea: Sanchez – James, Chalobah, Achimpong, Cucurella – Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Palmer – Neto, Bynoe-Gittens, Joao Pedro

Match facts and head-to-head

Chelsea have won the last three head-to-head encounters by an aggregate score of 10-1.

West Ham are winless in their last five Premier League home matches.

In 10 of Chelsea’s last 13 Premier League matches, at least one team failed to score.

Prediction

West Ham look disjointed and lacking in ideas at the start of the season, and there’s little sign that Potter can turn things around quickly. Chelsea, while not dazzling, are playing with discipline and a strong defensive focus. Given the hosts’ injury woes and their opening day collapse, Chelsea are deserved favorites in this derby. Considering the head-to-head statistics and current form, backing an away win seems the logical choice.