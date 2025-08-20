Prediction on game W2(+2.0) Odds: 1.79 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The opening match of the new Bundesliga season kicks off on Friday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, where the local giants Bayern take on the ambitious Leipzig. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

The Munich side enter the new season as reigning champions, and judging by their preseason form, the club's ambitions remain sky high. Thomas Tuchel's team confidently clinched the German Super Cup against Stuttgart and are on a nine-game unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga, winning six of those matches. New signings Jonathan Tah and Luis Diaz are expected to strengthen both defense and attack, especially in light of the departures of key players like Müller, Coman, and Sané.

However, Bayern head into the opener with some personnel issues—Musiala, Ito, and Davies are all sidelined. Despite these absences, Harry Kane will once again spearhead the attack, supported by a crop of young, creative midfielders. One important trend remains Bayern's scoring prowess at the Allianz Arena—they've netted at least three goals in 12 of their last 15 home league fixtures.

Last season was one of the club's most disappointing in history—finishing only seventh and crashing out of European competition. A poor run-in (five winless matches) was the main culprit. New manager Ole Werner has been given the green light for a rebuild, and the transfer window confirmed this: Bakayoko, Nusa, Maksimovic, and others have been brought in to inject life into the attacking ranks.

Nevertheless, away-day woes persist. In their last nine Bundesliga matches on the road, Leipzig have won only once and failed to score in six of their last seven. Werner faces not just tactical challenges, but psychological ones as well: how to motivate his squad after a disastrous season and prepare them for a showdown against a side like Bayern?

Probable line-ups

Bayern: Manuel Neuer – Josip Stanisic, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer – Luis Diaz, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise – Harry Kane

Manuel Neuer – Josip Stanisic, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer – Luis Diaz, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise – Harry Kane Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi – David Raum, Castello Lukeba, Willi Orban, Kosta Nedeljkovic – Xavi Simons, Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager – Antonio Nusa, Loïs Openda, Johan Bakayoko

Match facts and head-to-head

Bayern have won 13 of their last 15 Bundesliga home games.

In their last eight meetings in Munich against Leipzig, the hosts have only once won by more than two goals.

Leipzig have lost by more than a single goal in just one of their last nine away matches.

Prediction

Bayern are clear favorites and will look to dominate on home turf. However, head-to-head stats and Leipzig's cautious away approach suggest a rout is unlikely. Even if the Munich side come out on top, it's likely the margin will not exceed two goals. With a new coach for the visitors and the season just kicking off, backing Leipzig with a positive handicap seems the smart play.