Shelbourne vs Linfield prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 21 August 2025

21 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Dublin, Tolka Park
One of the decisive matches of the Conference League qualification playoffs will take place on Thursday at Tolka Park in Dublin, where Irish side Shelbourne host Northern Irish club Linfield. The teams recently faced off in the Champions League qualifiers, and now they're set for another showdown for a place in the group stage of Europe's third most prestigious tournament. Here's my pick for the outcome of this encounter.

Match preview

The Irish club enters the match in less than ideal form, having suffered back-to-back defeats—against Rijeka in European competition (1-3) and St Patrick's (0-2) in the domestic cup. Still, it's worth noting that Damien Duff's side is capable of strong spells, as proven by recent away wins over Sligo Rovers and Rijeka. This resilience keeps Shelbourne in contention even after tough stretches.

A key factor for the hosts is their confidence at home—just a month ago, on this same pitch, they already beat Linfield (1-0), dominating possession and creating significantly more chances. In attack, the team relies on quick, combination play and the individual brilliance of players like Odubeko, who was the difference-maker in their first meeting.

Linfield, on the other hand, have found their rhythm after a shaky start to August. Victories over Dungannon (3-0) and Vikingur (2-0) have shown the team can pull together for big occasions and stay organized at the back. However, their away problems remain obvious: Linfield have failed to win any of their last three European away games (0-0 vs Žalgiris, 0-1 vs Shelbourne, 1-2 vs Vikingur).

Overall, David Healy's men strike a good balance between attack and defense in home matches, but away from Belfast their confidence drops. This could prove decisive against a motivated Shelbourne side adept at exploiting their visitors' weaknesses.

Probable lineups

  • Shelbourne: Spill, Temple, Bowan, Norris, Ledwidge, Kelly, Coyle, Chapman, Odubeko, McEnroe, Martin
  • Linfield: Johns; Orr, Whiteside, Eastwood, Shields, McGee; Morrison, Archer, Mulgrew, Millar; Fitzpatrick

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Shelbourne knocked out Linfield a month ago in the Champions League qualifiers (1-0, 1-1).
  • Linfield are winless in their last three European away games.
  • The Irish side have lost three of their last six matches, but maintain a positive home record against Northern Irish opponents.

Prediction

Home advantage will be a key factor in this clash: Shelbourne play with more courage and aggression in Dublin, while Linfield have consistently shown vulnerability on the road. The Irish side proved their superiority a month ago and are well placed to do so again. Our pick: Shelbourne to win at odds of 1.99.

