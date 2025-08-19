RU RU ES ES FR FR
Olimpija vs. Noah prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 21, 2025

21 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
Ljubljana, Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana
FC Noah
FC Noah
One of the matches in the final round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers will take place on Thursday at the stadium in Ljubljana, where the local side Olimpija will host Armenian outfit Noah. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Slovenian club has shown inconsistency in the new season, but they are still capable of producing impressive spells. In the league, the team is in the upper half of the table, and in European competition they have already knocked out Egnatia, demonstrating their ability to get results over two legs. Recent matches have highlighted Olimpija’s character—confident wins over Domžale (3:1) and Egnatia (4:2) sent a strong signal about the team’s growth.

Olimpija’s main strength remains their attack, which, with the right support from the fans, can put serious pressure on any opponent. Yes, defeats to Celje and Koper have exposed some defensive vulnerabilities, but on their home turf, the Ljubljana side plays with more organization and aggression. In these circumstances, Olimpija have every chance to tip the scales in their favor.

Armenian side Noah have not arrived at this stage in the best shape: in their last seven matches, they have managed just two wins, crashing out of the Champions League and then failing to progress in the Europa League. Nevertheless, emphatic victories in their domestic league over Gandzasar (4:1) and Shirak (4:0) prove the team does possess attacking firepower.

However, Noah clearly lack stability. Defensive problems become especially evident against stronger opposition—conceding four goals to Ferencváros was particularly telling. On the road, the team looks much less confident, and that could be the biggest obstacle in their battle with Olimpija.

Probable lineups

  • Olimpija: Daichar, Agba, Diga, Jelenkovic, Kojic, Mitrovski, Muhamedbegovic, Tamm, Blanco, Doffo, Costa Pinto
  • Noah: Chančarević, Silva, Muradyan, Ferreira, Ambardzumyan, Sangare, Eteki, Dashyan, Ferreira, Ulad Omar, Ayas

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Olimpija have won two of their last three matches, showing good attacking momentum.
  • Noah have suffered two defeats in their last seven European matches and have been eliminated from both the UCL and UEL.
  • The teams have never officially met before—this will be their first head-to-head encounter.

Prediction

Both teams have attacking potential, but in terms of organization and current form, the hosts look far more convincing. Olimpija have already proven their readiness for tough battles and almost always play on the front foot at home. Back Olimpija to win with a (0) handicap at odds of 1.68.

