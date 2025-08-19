Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.66 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the Conference League qualifying round fixtures will take place on Thursday at the Białystok stadium, where Polish side Jagiellonia host Albania’s Dinamo Tirana. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter, as there’s a strong chance for success.

Match preview

The Polish club is off to an impressive start this season: in their last six matches, they’ve won five and drawn just once. Their Ekstraklasa performances stand out in particular, with Jagiellonia showcasing a dynamic attack, regularly netting two or three goals per game. Victories over Cracovia (5-2) and Widzew (3-2) proved the team’s ability to ramp up the tempo and turn games around.

In European competition, "Jaga" also look confident: away wins over Novi Pazar and Silkeborg underscore the squad’s maturity. A key strength remains their ability to combine high pressing with quick transitions into attack—a formula that, with home support, can break down even the most resilient opposition.

The Albanian side enters the match with mixed results: in their last six outings, Dinamo have lost three times, won twice, and drawn once. Their victory over Hajduk (3-1) was a real sensation, but a 1-2 loss in the return leg once again highlighted their inconsistency. The main issue for the team is a shaky defense that gives opponents too many opportunities.

Away matches are especially tough for the Albanians. They traditionally struggle on the road in European competitions, and under the intense pressure of the Białystok crowd, this could become decisive. To have a shot at success, Dinamo will need to play as cautiously as possible and rely on counterattacks.

Probable lineups

Jagiellonia: Abramović – Vital, Flach, Wdowiak, Pozo – Yuki – Imaz Balleste, Rallis, Drachal, Prip – Piatushevsky

Abramović – Vital, Flach, Wdowiak, Pozo – Yuki – Imaz Balleste, Rallis, Drachal, Prip – Piatushevsky Dinamo Tirana: Aldo Teqja — Naser Aliji, Lorran de Oliveira, Yorgo Mexi, Rustem Hodja — Klevis Cefalia, Bruno Dita, Eridon Kardaku — Lorenzo Vila, Davy Bregu, Florenc Ferruku.

Match facts and head-to-head

Jagiellonia have won 5 of their last 6 matches, scoring at least twice in each victory.

Dinamo Tirana have lost 3 of their last 4 away games in European competitions.

The Polish club consistently delivers high-scoring home matches this season.

Prediction

Jagiellonia approach this clash in excellent form and with great confidence, while Dinamo are still searching for stability and look vulnerable away from home. The difference in class and league quality is also in favor of the hosts. The bet here is on "Over 2.5 goals" at 1.66.