RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Jagiellonia vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025

Jagiellonia vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Jagiellonia Bialystok vs FC Dinamo City prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Jagiellonia Bialystok Jagiellonia Bialystok Schedule Jagiellonia Bialystok News Jagiellonia Bialystok Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
21 aug 2025, 14:15
- : -
International, Bialystok, Stadion Miejski, Bialystok
FC Dinamo City
FC Dinamo City FC Dinamo City Schedule FC Dinamo City Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.66
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the Conference League qualifying round fixtures will take place on Thursday at the Białystok stadium, where Polish side Jagiellonia host Albania’s Dinamo Tirana. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter, as there’s a strong chance for success.

Match preview

The Polish club is off to an impressive start this season: in their last six matches, they’ve won five and drawn just once. Their Ekstraklasa performances stand out in particular, with Jagiellonia showcasing a dynamic attack, regularly netting two or three goals per game. Victories over Cracovia (5-2) and Widzew (3-2) proved the team’s ability to ramp up the tempo and turn games around.

In European competition, "Jaga" also look confident: away wins over Novi Pazar and Silkeborg underscore the squad’s maturity. A key strength remains their ability to combine high pressing with quick transitions into attack—a formula that, with home support, can break down even the most resilient opposition.

The Albanian side enters the match with mixed results: in their last six outings, Dinamo have lost three times, won twice, and drawn once. Their victory over Hajduk (3-1) was a real sensation, but a 1-2 loss in the return leg once again highlighted their inconsistency. The main issue for the team is a shaky defense that gives opponents too many opportunities.

Away matches are especially tough for the Albanians. They traditionally struggle on the road in European competitions, and under the intense pressure of the Białystok crowd, this could become decisive. To have a shot at success, Dinamo will need to play as cautiously as possible and rely on counterattacks.

Probable lineups

  • Jagiellonia: Abramović – Vital, Flach, Wdowiak, Pozo – Yuki – Imaz Balleste, Rallis, Drachal, Prip – Piatushevsky
  • Dinamo Tirana: Aldo Teqja — Naser Aliji, Lorran de Oliveira, Yorgo Mexi, Rustem Hodja — Klevis Cefalia, Bruno Dita, Eridon Kardaku — Lorenzo Vila, Davy Bregu, Florenc Ferruku.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Jagiellonia have won 5 of their last 6 matches, scoring at least twice in each victory.
  • Dinamo Tirana have lost 3 of their last 4 away games in European competitions.
  • The Polish club consistently delivers high-scoring home matches this season.

Prediction

Jagiellonia approach this clash in excellent form and with great confidence, while Dinamo are still searching for stability and look vulnerable away from home. The difference in class and league quality is also in favor of the hosts. The bet here is on "Over 2.5 goals" at 1.66.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.66
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 11:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 August 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.81 ENPPI Recommended Melbet
Wadi Degla FC vs Petrojet prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 14:00 Wadi Degla vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 20, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.6 Petrojet Bet now 1xBet
El Gouna FC vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 14:00 El-Gouna vs Ghazl El Mahalla: will El-Gouna claim another victory? El Gouna FC Odds: 1.61 Ghazl Al Mahalla Bet now Melbet
Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 21, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.86 RFS Recommended 1xBet
Malmoe FF vs Sigma Olomouc prediction Europa League 21 aug 2025, 13:00 Malmo – Sigma Olomouc prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025 Malmoe FF Odds: 1.62 Sigma Olomouc Bet now Melbet
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:45 Başakşehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 21 August 2025 Istanbul Basaksehir Odds: 1.65 Universitatea Craiova Bet now 1xBet
Olimpija Ljubljana vs FC Noah prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Olimpija vs. Noah prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 21, 2025 Olimpija Ljubljana Odds: 1.68 FC Noah Recommended Mostbet
Drita vs FC Differdange 03 prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Drita vs Differdange prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Drita Odds: 2.3 FC Differdange 03 Bet now Melbet
Sparta Prague vs Riga FC prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Sparta Prague vs FC Riga prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Sparta Prague Odds: 1.92 Riga FC Bet now Mostbet
Breidablik vs Virtus Acquaviva prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Breidablik vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Breidablik Odds: 1.9 Virtus Acquaviva Recommended Melbet
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Servette FC prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 21 August 2025 Shakhtar Donetsk Odds: 2 Servette FC Bet now Mostbet
Levski Sofia vs AZ Alkmaar prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Levski vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Levski Sofia Odds: 1.78 AZ Alkmaar Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores