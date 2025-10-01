Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.746 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 2, 2025, in the first round of the UEFA Conference League group stage, Poznan will host a clash between local side Lech and Austrian club Rapid. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a look at the betting prospects for goals in this matchup.

Match preview

Lech began their European campaign from the second qualifying round of the Champions League, confidently dispatching Icelandic side Breidablik. However, the Polish club then fell to Serbian outfit Crvena Zvezda, and in the Europa League, they were outclassed by Belgian team Genk. As a result, Lech Poznan will continue their journey in Europe’s third-tier competition — the Conference League.

Things aren’t going smoothly for Lech in their domestic league either. After nine rounds, the team led by Niels Frederiksen has collected 15 points and sits seventh in the standings. On the other hand, they’re just four points off the top and have a game in hand. In their previous league outing, Lech managed to snatch a draw against Jagiellonia thanks to a penalty converted by Mikael Ishak.

Rapid, meanwhile, took a different route to the Conference League group stage. Peter Stöger’s team started from the second qualifying round and swept past all three opponents: Montenegro’s Decic, Scotland’s Dundee, and Hungary’s Gyor.

The Austrian side heads into this encounter not in the best of moods: despite leading their domestic league, Rapid have failed to win in their last two matches — first drawing 1-1 with Grazer AK 1902, then suffering a 1-3 defeat to Austria Wien.

Match facts and head-to-head

Lech are unbeaten in their last three matches.

Over 2 goals have been scored in six of Lech’s last seven games.

Rapid have conceded in each of their last five matches.

Both teams have scored in each of Rapid’s last five games.

These teams have never met in an official match before.

Probable lineups

Lech: Mrozek – Pereira, Skrzypczak, Milic, Moutinho – Jagiełło, Kozubal, Thordarson, Bengtsson – Ishak, Fiabema

Mrozek – Pereira, Skrzypczak, Milic, Moutinho – Jagiełło, Kozubal, Thordarson, Bengtsson – Ishak, Fiabema Rapid: Hedl – Bolla, Cvetkovic, Horn, Raux-Yao – Radulovic, Romeo, Seidl, Wurmbrand – Antiste, Mbuyi

Prediction

Both teams have a penchant for high-scoring games: not only do they find the net themselves, but they also allow opponents plenty of opportunities. I expect this fixture to be no different and to deliver a goal fest. My prediction — total over 2.5 goals.











