On October 1, 2025, the second round of the UEFA Champions League group stage will feature a thrilling encounter in Spain, as local powerhouse Barcelona hosts French giants PSG. Kickoff is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's break down the best bet for this high-stakes clash.

Match preview

Barcelona have kicked off the season in impressive form. Under Hansi Flick, the team remains unbeaten: in eight matches so far, they've only drawn once—against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga (1-1). In the Champions League opener, the Catalans edged out Newcastle (2-1), with Marcus Rashford stealing the spotlight by netting a brace.

Despite a string of injuries—Raphinha, Joan Garcia, Gavi, and Fermin Lopez are all sidelined—there’s good news for the Blaugrana. Lamine Yamal has returned to action and already picked up an assist against Real Sociedad. However, a starting appearance against PSG is unlikely for the young prodigy, as he still needs time to reach peak fitness.

PSG arrive as the reigning Champions League holders. In their opening group match, the Parisians swept aside Atalanta with a commanding 4-0 victory. Now, Luis Enrique’s squad faces a tough away test at Barcelona.

PSG’s preparations are complicated by a growing injury list. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Vitinha both picked up knocks in a Ligue 1 clash with Auxerre. According to the French press, Vitinha is expected to be fit for the match, but the Georgian midfielder remains a doubt.

Key facts and head-to-head

Barcelona are on a five-match winning streak.

The Catalans are unbeaten in their last nine matches.

Five of PSG’s last seven matches have featured under three goals.

PSG have scored first in six of their last seven games.

Barcelona and PSG have met 12 times in history. The Catalans have won five, PSG have claimed four victories, and three matches ended in draws.

Their last head-to-head ended in a convincing 4-1 win for PSG.

Probable lineups

Barcelona: Szczęsny — Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Martin — de Jong, Pedri, Olmo — Bardghji, Rashford, Lewandowski

Prediction

Unfortunately, injuries will have a significant impact on this clash—both teams are missing key players. However, PSG’s absences seem even more critical than Barcelona’s. That makes it extremely tough for the Parisians to get a positive result in Spain. My prediction: Barcelona to win.



