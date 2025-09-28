Prediction on game W2(-2) Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On 30 September 2025, the second round of the Champions League group stage will see local side Pafos take on German giants Bayern Munich in Cyprus. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. We suggest considering a bet on the outcome of the meeting.

Match preview

Pafos continues to make history. In their debut Champions League group stage, the Cypriot club earned their first point after drawing with Greek side Olympiacos (0-0). Now, for the first time, the home fans will experience the tournament atmosphere on their own turf, but the challenge will be far tougher — the mighty Bayern Munich.

Domestically, Juan Carlos Carcedo's men are in fine form. After their Champions League draw, they played three league matches and won them all: against Omonia Aradippou (2-0), Enosis Neon Paralimni (3-0), and Cypriot Olympiacos (2-0). Thanks to these results, Pafos sits atop the table and aims to defend their league title.

Bayern, under the stewardship of Vincent Kompany, is in sensational form. Since the start of the season, the Munich side has won every match with a +23 goal difference, and they are cruising in the Bundesliga.

In the Champions League, Bayern also made a confident start, defeating Chelsea 3-1 at home. The win was secured thanks to a Harry Kane brace and a Chalobah own goal. However, not everything went smoothly: Josip Stanišić picked up an injury and is unlikely to feature against the Cypriots.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Pafos are unbeaten in their last four matches.

Bayern have won nine matches in a row.

Five of Pafos' last seven matches have featured fewer than three goals.

All of Bayern's last nine matches have seen more than two goals scored.

These teams have never met before.

Probable line-ups

Pafos: Neofytos - Pileas, Luckassen, Luis, Bruno - Goldar, Šunjić, Pepe - Jaja, Dragomir, Dimata

Neofytos - Pileas, Bayern: Neuer - Boey, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer - Kimmich, Pavlović, Gnabry - Olise, Dias, Kane

Prediction

Pafos have been a real surprise package, but in my view, their fairytale ends here. Bayern are on a different level and are likely to score plenty of goals. The best bet looks to be an Asian handicap (-2) in favour of the Munich side.