On September 30, 2025, as part of the second round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Marseille will host Dutch powerhouse Ajax. The action at the Stade Vélodrome is set to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. We suggest considering a bet on goals.

Match preview

Marseille heads into this Champions League showdown in high spirits. Roberto De Zerbi’s squad has notched back-to-back victories in Ligue 1: first toppling reigning champions PSG (1-0), then following up with a gritty away win over Strasbourg (2-1).

In the Champions League, Marseille opened their campaign against one of the tournament favorites, Real Madrid. The French side looked solid and were well in contention, especially after Dani Carvajal was sent off. However, late drama saw Madrid snatch victory thanks to a controversial penalty converted by Kylian Mbappé.

Ajax are in a similar spot. The Amsterdam giants began their group stage run with a 0-2 defeat to Inter Milan, leaving them pointless so far. In the Eredivisie, Johnny Heitinga’s men have been inconsistent, mixing wins with draws, and currently sit third—four points adrift of leaders Feyenoord.

In their latest Eredivisie fixture, Ajax edged NAC Breda 2-1, conserving energy ahead of this Champions League tie. Kenneth Taylor and Oscar Gloukh found the net, and both are expected to be in the starting eleven against Marseille.

Key facts and head-to-head

Three of Marseille’s last four matches have featured at least three goals.

Ajax have conceded in five consecutive matches.

Both teams have scored in four of Ajax’s last five games.

The clubs last met in official competition during the 2023/24 Europa League group stage, producing absolute thrillers: a 3-3 draw in the Netherlands, followed by a dramatic 4-3 comeback win for Marseille on home turf.

Probable lineups

Marseille: Rulli – Pavard, Balerdi, Medina, Emerson – O’Riley, Højbjerg, Gomez – Greenwood, Weah, Aubameyang

Rulli – Pavard, Balerdi, Medina, O’Riley, Højbjerg, Gomez – Greenwood, Weah, Aubameyang Ajax: Jaros – Gaeei, Itakura, Baas, Wijndal – Klaassen, Taylor, Gloukh – Edvardsen, Godts, Weghorst

Prediction

Picking a winner in this contest is no easy task; the outcome could go either way. However, one thing seems certain: we’re in for a high-scoring affair. Both sides are known for their attacking flair and ability to find the net. The smart money is on over 2.5 total goals.

