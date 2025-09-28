RU RU ES ES FR FR
Chelsea vs Benfica prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 30 September 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Chelsea vs Benfica prediction Photo: https://x.com/ChelseaFC/Author unknownn
Chelsea Chelsea
Champions League (Round 2) 30 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, London, Stamford Bridge
Benfica Benfica
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On 30 September 2025, as part of the second round of the Champions League group stage, Chelsea and Benfica will face off in London. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on both teams to score in this encounter.

Chelsea

Chelsea are going through a rough patch: after a strong start to the league campaign with two wins and two draws in the first four rounds, the team has failed to show consistency in recent matches. It started with a 1-3 defeat to Bayern in the Champions League, followed by a 1-2 home loss to Manchester United in a match that saw a sending off, a League Cup win over Lincoln, and a 1-3 home defeat to Brighton despite leading until midway through the second half. Chelsea now sit eighth in the Premier League table and are struggling with injuries to key players.

In head-to-head clashes with Benfica, Chelsea have fared well at home: in 2012 they beat the Portuguese side 2-1 in the Champions League quarter-finals and recently triumphed in extra time at the Club World Cup.

Benfica

Benfica, meanwhile, after a solid start to the season, have shown mixed results in recent outings. Things started with a draw against Santa Clara, conceding a last-gasp equaliser. Disaster struck in their opening Champions League group stage match, where they blew a 2-0 lead to lose 2-3 to Qarabag. Following that, Jose Mourinho took over as head coach. In the next three games, Benfica avoided defeat but failed to recapture their early-season confidence.

In the league, Benfica beat Gil Vicente 2-1 last time out and currently occupy third place in the table. Head-to-head matches with Chelsea have traditionally been tightly contested, with both teams scoring in three of the last four meetings. However, the win record does not favour Benfica: three defeats and one draw.

Probable lineups

  • Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Hato, Chalobah, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Neto, Joao Pedro.
  • Benfica: Trubin, Dedic, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl, Aursnes, Barrenchea, Rios, Sudakov, Schjelderup, Pavlidis.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Chelsea have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Over 2.5 goals have been scored in 6 of Chelsea's last 7 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of Chelsea's last 7 matches.
  • Benfica have won 5 of their last 6 away matches.
  • Over 2.5 goals have been scored in 3 of Benfica's last 4 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 5 of Benfica's last 6 matches.

Chelsea vs Benfica prediction

Chelsea and Benfica come into this clash in complicated form, both struggling defensively and lacking consistency in recent games. Both sides are aggressive going forward but leak goals, making their matches high-scoring affairs. Previous meetings have also seen both teams find the back of the net. With both clubs desperate to pick up their first Champions League points, expect an open game with goals at both ends. My bet for this match is both teams to score at odds of 1.71.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.71
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
