On September 30, 2025, as part of the second round of the Champions League group stage, Galatasaray and Liverpool will face off in Istanbul. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for this high-stakes clash.

Galatasaray

Galatasaray heads into their home fixture against Liverpool in impressive form, riding a two-match winning streak in the domestic league—a strong response after suffering a heavy 1-5 defeat to Eintracht in their Champions League opener. In the league, they secured a 3-1 home victory over Konyaspor and a 1-0 win away at Alanyaspor, remaining unbeaten and sitting atop the standings with 21 points, holding a seven-point lead over second place and boasting a 19:2 goal difference.

In the Champions League, however, things are less comfortable—Galatasaray currently sits second from bottom in their group due to a poor goal difference. Still, the upcoming matchup against Liverpool offers a prime opportunity to bounce back in front of their home fans. Notably, their home record against Liverpool is positive: the sides have met twice in Istanbul, with Galatasaray never losing—one 3-2 win and one 1-1 draw.

Liverpool

Liverpool approaches the Galatasaray fixture after suffering their first defeat of the season. In the latest Premier League round, the Reds lost to Crystal Palace in the dying seconds—a second bitter blow from Palace this season after losing to them on penalties in the English Super Cup opener. Despite these setbacks, Liverpool remains top of the Premier League standings.

Their Champions League campaign got off to a strong start, with a 3-2 home win over Atlético Madrid, currently placing them eleventh in the group table. As for head-to-head encounters with Galatasaray, the teams have met six times across all competitions, including friendlies: Liverpool have just one win, two draws, and three victories for the Turkish side.

Probable lineups

Galatasaray: Çakır, Elmalı, Sanchez, Singo, Szalai, Torreira, Lemina, Yılmaz, Gündoğan, Sané, Akgün.

Çakır, Elmalı, Sanchez, Singo, Szalai, Torreira, Lemina, Yılmaz, Gündoğan, Sané, Akgün. Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Isak.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Galatasaray have won 7 of their last 9 matches.

Galatasaray have won 11 of their last 13 home games.

Galatasaray have scored first in 10 of their last 11 matches.

Liverpool have won 7 of their last 8 matches.

Liverpool have scored first in 10 of their last 11 matches.

Both teams have scored in Liverpool’s last 4 matches.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool match prediction

Galatasaray enters the match in strong form, enjoying a confident start to their domestic campaign and showing their strength at home. Their heavy Champions League defeat, however, adds extra motivation to make amends in front of their supporters. Liverpool, meanwhile, have started the season assertively but are coming off their first league loss and will be eager to bounce back. Despite not having the best historical record against Turkish sides, Liverpool’s quality makes them clear favorites, and we can expect a high-tempo match with the visitors having the edge. My tip for this match: Liverpool to win at odds of 1.65.