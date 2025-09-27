Prediction on game Win Valencia Odds: 1.7 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 27, the Mestalla Stadium will host a Matchday 7 clash in La Liga, as Valencia welcomes top-flight newcomers Real Oviedo.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

The last time these teams met was back in 2001, with the match ending in a 0-0 draw.

Real Oviedo have won just 1 of their last 5 matches.

Valencia have won 2 of their last 5 matches.

In 6 matches, Real Oviedo have conceded 11 goals and scored only 2.

Match preview:

The hosts have shown promising form at the start of the season: the “Bats” are once again relying on speedy wing play and aggressive pressing, which has earned them points against evenly-matched opponents. For Valencia, this is a great opportunity to solidify their position in the middle of the table and delight the home crowd.

Oviedo, meanwhile, are experiencing their first season in the top flight after a long absence and are still learning the ropes against more established opponents. The team focuses on organized defending and looks to capitalize on set pieces and rare counterattacks. For the league newcomers, this encounter will be a real test of their resilience.

Valencia are expected to dominate, but Oviedo will try to put up a fight through discipline and motivation.

Probable lineups:

Valencia: Agirrezabala, Foulquier, Tarrega, Diakhaby, Gaya, Rioja, Santamaria, Guerra, Lopez, Duro, Danjuma.

Agirrezabala, Foulquier, Tarrega, Diakhaby, Gaya, Rioja, Santamaria, Guerra, Lopez, Duro, Danjuma. Real Oviedo: Escandel, Ahijado, Carmo, Calvo, Alhassane, Hassan, Dendoncker, Sibo, Chaira, Fores, Rondon.

Valencia vs Real Oviedo prediction:

Valencia are clear favourites in this match-up. They boast a stronger squad, will play at home with the support of Mestalla, and have already shown impressive spells early in the season.

Oviedo, as La Liga newcomers, are still adapting to the demands of the top tier and are unlikely to mount a serious challenge away against such an experienced side.

My prediction: Valencia to win.