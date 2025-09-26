Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.84 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the sixth round of the Premier League, Nottingham will host Sunderland at home. The match is scheduled for Saturday, September 27, with kickoff at 18:30 CET. Here’s my betting preview for this clash.

Nottingham – Sunderland: Match Preview

Last season, Nottingham managed to qualify for European competition, but the new campaign has been far less encouraging. The Forest side opened with a 3–1 win over Brentford, yet haven’t registered a single victory since. Following the international break, the club appointed Ange Postecoglou as head coach. However, even under the Australian specialist, Nottingham are still searching for a win. First came a 0–3 defeat to Arsenal, then a 2–3 loss to Swansea in the third round of the EFL Cup. In their two most recent outings, including a UEFA Europa League fixture, they were held to draws.

Sunderland, meanwhile, returned to the Premier League after winning last season’s Championship playoffs, and their results since promotion have been fairly impressive. They opened with a 3–0 victory over West Ham, stumbled in the following two fixtures, but are now unbeaten in three straight matches. The Black Cats defeated Brentford 2–1 and followed that with back-to-back draws. Currently, they sit seventh in the table with eight points.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Nottingham are winless in their last six matches: three draws and three defeats.

Sunderland are unbeaten in three of their last five matches.

Nottingham have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven consecutive games.

Sunderland have won just once in their last seven away fixtures.

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1–1 draw.

Probable Lineups

Nottingham: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Zinchenko; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Sunderland: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Masuaku; Rigg, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee

Prediction

Nottingham are struggling with form and even the new manager has yet to deliver a win. Up against them is a newly promoted side that has made a bright start to the campaign. For that reason, I recommend betting on both teams to score.