As part of the sixth round of the English Premier League, Chelsea will face Brighton in a highly anticipated clash. The match will take place in London on Saturday, September 27, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on the game's goal tally.

Match preview

Chelsea head into matchweek six of the Premier League following a string of inconsistent results. The Blues have shown flashes of attacking promise, creating chances through rapid wing play and set pieces, but defensive frailties remain a concern.

The Blues have managed to keep a clean sheet in just two matches so far this campaign—both coming at Stamford Bridge.

The attacking line is active but has yet to fully capitalize on their chances. Squad issues persist, with Enzo Maresca once again unable to count on Cole Palmer, who was forced off in the previous outing. To add to the woes, first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sánchez misses out due to suspension.

In their last game against Lincoln in the English League Cup, the Italian manager rotated heavily, giving most regular starters a rest. Notably, neither Garnacho nor Gittens made much of an impression, so it's unlikely they'll start here.

Brighton, meanwhile, continue to display organized attacking football this season, showcasing a blend of combination play and high-intensity wing action. The Seagulls are consistently finding the net, making good use of transitions from defense to attack, but their open style means they sometimes get caught on the break, leading to end-to-end encounters.

Their away matches in the 2025/26 campaign reveal a team that's anything but cautious, almost always scoring. Brighton haven't yet won an away fixture in the Premier League this season, but they did thrash both Oxford United and Barnsley 6-0 in the League Cup.

The attack is well-drilled, with midfielders joining in to create chances for the forwards. Fabian Hürzeler has managed to strike a balance between possession and rapid counterattacks, though it hasn't always translated into positive results.

Overall, Brighton look like dangerous opponents for Chelsea, boasting solid discipline and the ability to create chances even under pressure. The Seagulls are certainly ready to challenge their illustrious hosts—just ask Manchester City, who suffered a shock defeat to them last month.

Match facts

Chelsea have scored and conceded in four consecutive matches.

The Blues are unbeaten at home in domestic competitions since last year.

Brighton have conceded in seven straight Premier League games.

Chelsea average 1.7 goals per home game, while Brighton score an average of 1.4 goals per away fixture.

Probable lineups

Chelsea : Jørgensen, Chalobah, Fofana, Gusto, Cucurella, James, Fernández, Caicedo, Estevão, Neto, João Pedro.

: Jørgensen, Chalobah, Fofana, Gusto, Cucurella, James, Fernández, Caicedo, Estevão, Neto, João Pedro. Brighton: Verbruggen, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadjolu, Veltman, Ayari, Baleba, Gruda, Minteh, Mitoma, Welbeck.

H2H

Brighton have beaten Chelsea in their last two encounters.

The Blues have won their last four home matches against the Seagulls.

Prediction

Chelsea will look to control possession and apply pressure through midfield and the flanks, making full use of set pieces. Brighton will aim to hit on the break, exploiting any defensive lapses. Expect an open and entertaining contest—I’m backing over 2.5 total goals for this one.