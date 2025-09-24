RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cagliari vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 27, 2025

Cagliari Cagliari
Serie A Italy (Round 5) 27 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Cagliari, Unipol Domus
Inter Inter
On September 27, 2025, as part of Matchday 5 of the Italian Serie A, Cagliari will host Inter Milan. The match is set to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s break down the odds and pick a winner in this intriguing showdown.

Cagliari

Cagliari head into the clash with Inter riding a wave of momentum and high spirits. After a shaky start to the league campaign—a draw with Fiorentina and a loss to Napoli—the team bounced back impressively with three consecutive victories: a home win against Parma, an away triumph over Lecce, and most recently a confident 4-1 victory over Frosinone in the Coppa Italia round of 32. Their next cup opponent will be Napoli.

When it comes to home form, the win over Frosinone extended Cagliari’s unbeaten streak at their own ground to four games—three wins and one draw. However, home encounters against Inter have been a different story: Cagliari have lost their last five home matches to the Nerazzurri, failing to score in the last two. Their most recent home win over Inter dates back to 2019.

Inter

Inter, meanwhile, have managed to recover after a disappointing start to the season. Following back-to-back league defeats—at home to Udinese and away to Juventus—they responded with two straight wins: a 2-0 away victory over Ajax in the Champions League and a 2-1 home win against Sassuolo in Serie A.

Currently, Inter sit tenth in the league standings with 6 points, while Cagliari are seventh with 7 points.

Looking at recent head-to-heads, Inter have a clear upper hand: they are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Cagliari—9 wins and 2 draws.

Probable lineups

  • Cagliari: Caprile, Palestra, Mina, Luperto, Obert, Prati, Adopo, Folorunsho, Esposito, Deiola, Belotti.
  • Inter: Martinez, Akanji, Acerbi, Carlos Augusto, Dumfries, Sučić, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco, Frattesi, Thuram.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Cagliari have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 4 of Cagliari’s last 5 home games have seen under 2.5 goals scored.
  • 4 of Inter’s last 5 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Inter have scored first in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Inter have won 7 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings.
  • 5 of the last 6 encounters between these sides have ended with over 2.5 goals.

Cagliari vs Inter match prediction

Cagliari may approach this match in good spirits after a string of victories, but they are up against a formidable opponent. Recent years have seen them struggle in direct clashes with Inter. After dropping two matches in Serie A, Inter will be eager to bounce back in front of their fans and climb the league table. Expect the visitors to go for the win from the opening whistle. My pick for this match: Inter to win at odds of 1.66.

