RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Juventus vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 27, 2025

Juventus vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 27, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Juventus vs Atalanta prediction Photo: https://x.com/juventusfc/Author unknownn
Juventus Juventus
Serie A Italy (Round 5) 27 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
Italy, Turin, Allianz Stadium
Atalanta Atalanta
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.9
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 27, 2025, as part of Matchday 5 in the Italian Serie A, Juventus will host Atalanta. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a bet on both teams’ scoring potential in this clash.

Juventus

Juventus are in excellent form at the start of the season. The team has yet to lose an official match, confidently launching their league campaign with three consecutive victories, and only dropping points in their last outing with a 1-1 away draw against Verona. At the moment, the club sits second in the table with 10 points and a goal difference of 8-4.

Juventus also kicked off their Champions League journey against Borussia Dortmund. It was a tough encounter: the team came from behind three times and was trailing 2-4 with just three minutes left, but showed character to snatch a dramatic 4-4 draw.

At home, Juventus look more than solid, unbeaten in their last seven matches and winning six consecutive home league games. However, they have struggled against Atalanta in Turin: in their last five home meetings with Atalanta, Juventus have failed to win—drawing three times and losing twice.

Atalanta

Atalanta have also had a solid start to the season. The team remains unbeaten in the league so far: their first two matches ended in 1-1 draws against Pisa and Parma, followed by two convincing wins—4-1 at home over Lecce and 3-0 away against Torino. Currently, Atalanta are fifth in the league table with 8 points. In the Champions League, they faced a tough test against French powerhouse PSG, suffering a 0-4 defeat in Paris.

Head-to-head encounters with Juventus are always tightly contested and fiercely competitive. Over their last 10 meetings, six have ended in a draw. Notably, their most recent clash in Turin last season saw Atalanta claim a resounding 4-0 victory.

Probable lineups

  • Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Kelly, Gatti, Cambiaso, Locatelli, Thuram, Joao Mario, Conceição, Vlahovic, Yildiz.
  • Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti, Zappacosta, De Roon, Zalewski, Pasalic, Samardzic, Sulemana, Krstovic.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Juventus are unbeaten in their last 8 matches.
  • Juventus have scored first in 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of Juventus’s last 8 matches.
  • Atalanta are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 games.
  • 12 of Atalanta’s last 14 matches featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Atalanta have scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Juventus are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 head-to-head games.

Juventus vs Atalanta prediction

Both teams come into this match in strong form. Juventus are unbeaten this season and displaying confident football, while Atalanta have stabilized their league results after a shaky start. Head-to-head clashes between these clubs are always tense and closely fought, so we expect another hard-fought, high-scoring encounter with goals at both ends. My bet for this match: both teams to score, with odds of 1.9.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.9
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
PAOK Thessaloniki FC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Europa League Today, 12:45 PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Who will kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign on a high note? PAOK Thessaloniki FC Odds: 1.71 Maccabi Tel Aviv Recommended 1xBet
Getafe vs Deportivo Alaves prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 13:00 Getafe vs Alavés: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — September 24, 2025 Getafe Odds: 1.7 Deportivo Alaves Bet now Mostbet
National Bank vs Wadi Degla FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Wadi Degla: Who will keep their unbeaten run alive? National Bank Odds: 1.6 Wadi Degla FC Bet now Mostbet
Ceramica Cleopatra vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs. Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.75 Modern Sport FC Recommended Melbet
Richards Bay vs Magesi FC prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Richards Bay vs Magese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 24, 2025 Richards Bay Odds: 1.49 Magesi FC Bet now Melbet
TS Galaxy vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 TS Galaxy vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025 TS Galaxy Odds: 1.55 AmaZulu Bet now Mostbet
Como vs Sassuolo prediction Coppa Italia Today, 15:00 Como vs Sassuolo: Who will advance to the next round of the Coppa Italia? Como Odds: 1.65 Sassuolo Recommended Melbet
Freiburg vs FC Basel 1893 prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Freiburg vs Basel prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 24, 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.57 FC Basel 1893 Bet now Mostbet
Real Sociedad vs Mallorca prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Real Sociedad vs Mallorca: will anyone manage to break their winless streak? Real Sociedad Odds: 1.6 Mallorca Bet now Melbet
New York City FC vs Inter Miami CF prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 New York City vs Inter Miami prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 25, 2025 New York City FC Odds: 1.43 Inter Miami CF Recommended 1xBet
Genoa vs Empoli prediction Coppa Italia 25 sep 2025, 12:30 Genoa vs Empoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 September 2025 Genoa Odds: 1.53 Empoli Bet now Melbet
Go Ahead Eagles vs FC FCSB prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 12:45 Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 25, 2025 Go Ahead Eagles Odds: 1.649 FC FCSB Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores