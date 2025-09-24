Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.9 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 27, 2025, as part of Matchday 5 in the Italian Serie A, Juventus will host Atalanta. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a bet on both teams’ scoring potential in this clash.

Juventus

Juventus are in excellent form at the start of the season. The team has yet to lose an official match, confidently launching their league campaign with three consecutive victories, and only dropping points in their last outing with a 1-1 away draw against Verona. At the moment, the club sits second in the table with 10 points and a goal difference of 8-4.

Juventus also kicked off their Champions League journey against Borussia Dortmund. It was a tough encounter: the team came from behind three times and was trailing 2-4 with just three minutes left, but showed character to snatch a dramatic 4-4 draw.

At home, Juventus look more than solid, unbeaten in their last seven matches and winning six consecutive home league games. However, they have struggled against Atalanta in Turin: in their last five home meetings with Atalanta, Juventus have failed to win—drawing three times and losing twice.

Atalanta

Atalanta have also had a solid start to the season. The team remains unbeaten in the league so far: their first two matches ended in 1-1 draws against Pisa and Parma, followed by two convincing wins—4-1 at home over Lecce and 3-0 away against Torino. Currently, Atalanta are fifth in the league table with 8 points. In the Champions League, they faced a tough test against French powerhouse PSG, suffering a 0-4 defeat in Paris.

Head-to-head encounters with Juventus are always tightly contested and fiercely competitive. Over their last 10 meetings, six have ended in a draw. Notably, their most recent clash in Turin last season saw Atalanta claim a resounding 4-0 victory.

Probable lineups

Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Kelly, Gatti, Cambiaso, Locatelli, Thuram, Joao Mario, Conceição, Vlahovic, Yildiz.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 8 matches.

Juventus have scored first in 6 of their last 7 matches.

Both teams have scored in 6 of Juventus’s last 8 matches.

Atalanta are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 games.

12 of Atalanta’s last 14 matches featured over 2.5 goals.

Atalanta have scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Juventus are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 head-to-head games.

Juventus vs Atalanta prediction

Both teams come into this match in strong form. Juventus are unbeaten this season and displaying confident football, while Atalanta have stabilized their league results after a shaky start. Head-to-head clashes between these clubs are always tense and closely fought, so we expect another hard-fought, high-scoring encounter with goals at both ends. My bet for this match: both teams to score, with odds of 1.9.