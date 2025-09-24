RU RU ES ES FR FR
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 26 September 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Al-Ittihad vs Al Nassr prediction Photo: x.com/AlNassrFC_EN/ Author unknownn
Al-Ittihad Al-Ittihad
Pro League Saudi Arabia (Round 4) 26 sep 2025, 14:00
- : -
Saudi Arabia, Jeddah, King Abdullah Sports City
Al Nassr Al Nassr
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of the fourth round of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Ittihad will face off against Al-Nassr. The match will take place in Jeddah on Friday, September 26, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on high-scoring action in this clash.

Match preview

Al-Ittihad heads into this match with a strong desire to extend their winning streak on home turf. The team has started the new season confidently as reigning champions of Saudi Arabia, and they’re hungry for more success.

In the opening three rounds, Al-Ittihad showcased their strength: aggressive attacking play creates plenty of chances, but the defense sometimes struggles with opponents’ quick transitions. It’s particularly noticeable that under high pressing, the back line occasionally fails to reorganize in time, leading to some uncomfortable moments.

In the first round, Al-Akhdoud were thrashed 5-2, followed by a 4-1 win over Al-Fateh. The most recent Pro League match saw a more modest performance — a victory over Al-Najma courtesy of a Kante goal in the 90+6th minute.

The main weapon remains the attacking line, where experienced stars are capable of deciding the outcome single-handedly. Their ability to convert set pieces and utilize midfield creativity makes this team dangerous for any opponent.

Al-Nassr, under Jorge Jesus, remains one of the most formidable forces in the Saudi Pro League. From the opening rounds, the club has displayed attacking consistency, scoring plenty in every match.

The team’s playing style revolves around their star-studded squad and a high level of individual skill — these qualities allow Al-Nassr to dominate against any opponent.

The main hallmark of this Al-Nassr side is their attacking versatility. The team can control possession or play quick balls forward to strikers who can make the difference with pace or a clinical finish. Twenty-one goals in their last five matches highlight the stunning form of Joao Felix, Ronaldo, and company.

In their previous match, Al-Nassr dismantled modest Jeddah Club in the King’s Cup round of 16. The significant gulf in class was reflected on the scoreboard — a 4-0 victory for the Riyadh superstars.

Match facts

  • Al-Ittihad have won eight consecutive home matches.
  • Al-Nassr have won their last two away games by an aggregate score of 9-0.
  • Al-Nassr are unbeaten in seven matches this season.
  • Al-Ittihad average 2.3 goals per game at home, while Al-Nassr average 2.8 goals per game on the road.

Probable line-ups

  • Al-Ittihad: Al-Absi, Al-Mousa, Pereira, Al-Shanqiti, Mitai, Aouar, Kante, Fabinho, Diaby, Bergwijn, Benzema.
  • Al-Nassr: Al-Najjar, Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Martinez, Yahya, Angelo, Brozovic, Mane, Coman, Joao Felix, Ronaldo.

H2H

  • Both teams have scored in each of their last five head-to-head meetings.
  • The sides have already met this season: a 2-1 victory for Al-Nassr in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup.

Prediction

Both squads are packed with stars who rarely leave the pitch without finding the net. At this moment, both teams are averaging around four goals per game, so their head-to-head promises to be a high-scoring affair. Expect plenty of intrigue, and a bet on over 3 total goals seems more than justified.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
